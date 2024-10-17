Delivering an Open Ecosystem: Solis Announces Latest Battery Partner Pytes USA Listing to UL Standards

HOUSTON, TX - October 17, 2024 - Solis USA (Ginlong Technologies), a global leader in solar inverter technology, recently announced the recent UL9540 listing of the S6 Hybrid Energy Storage Inverter (3.8-11.4kW) with a new battery partner, Pytes.



UL 9540 is a safety standard for energy storage systems (ESS) and equipment that can be connected to a local utility grid or used as a standalone application. UL 9540 also specifies size and installation requirements for the design and construction of ESS. It defines electrical, mechanical, fluid containment, and environmental performance tests, as well as system safety tests."Solis' technology and quality enables us to meet standards and the requirements of battery suppliers. This continues to grow our open ecosystem for customers, allowing for the freedom to select their ideal solution for resiliency while leveraging a high-quality hybrid inverter to build their ideal solution." said James Qiao, General Manager of Solis USA."Pytes offers an array of battery solutions and is pleased to partner with Solis," said Echo Wang, General Manager of Pytes USA. "We are excited to continue to work with partners that foster the same values we do in reliability in order to power a better life for consumers."The Pytes HV Series is a distributed energy storage system, integrating battery pack, high voltage control box, and battery management system in one. It can be widely used in charging stations, homes, buildings, factories and other scenarios to realize the functions of peak shaving, emergency power backup, and PV power storage.Solis is currently also UL9540 listed with varying battery models including HomeGrid, LG, Soluna, Pylontech, Fortress Power, BYD, and Goldenmate; which allows for a broad ecosystem of energy storage options for the consumer and helps strengthen scalability overall.About SolisEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.For more information, visit: www.solisinverters.comAbout PytesPytes is a leading provider of lithium-ion battery solutions with 19 years of experience, offering both home and commercial energy storage systems. Pytes products are recognized for their safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Pytes (USA) Energy, Pytes' North American branch, is committed to delivering timely services and certified products to meet the highest standards in the industry, including UL9540 certification across ESS product lines.Find out more by visiting https://www.pytesusa.com/