Floating Solar Proves Resilient: D3Energy Systems Withstand Hurricane Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, D3Energy extends its heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted. With over 3 million people without power and billions of dollars in damage, D3Energy stands with the communities working to rebuild.



As Florida recovers from these devastating impacts, D3Energy conducted thorough inspections of its floating solar portfolio across central Florida, some of which were directly in the storm's path. With over 10 systems in the area, Hurricane Milton provided a significant test of the durability of floating solar during extreme weather. D3Energy is proud to report that all of its systems remained fully operational with no reported damage.While many ground-mounted and rooftop solar installations experienced issues, D3Energy's floating solar arrays showcased their resilience in severe conditions. These systems withstood hurricane-force winds and extreme flooding, highlighting the reliability of floating solar technology.As the U.S. market leader in floating solar, D3Energy has built the most systems across the country. Such weather events highlight the critical role of expert design, installation, and maintenance. This experience is vital for the success of these projects, especially when they withstand an event like Hurricane Milton."Our systems are designed to handle extreme weather, and Hurricane Milton was a clear example of that," said Stetson Tchividjian, Managing Director of D3Energy. "Seeing all of our systems continue to operate smoothly in the aftermath of such a powerful storm is a testament to the expertise and commitment of our team and partners."A key factor in this success is D3Energy's partnership with Ciel & Terre, the global leader in floating solar technology. Often referred to as the pioneers of floating solar, their Hydrelio® system provides the advanced engineering and design that underpin D3Energy's installations, enabling them to deliver robust, storm-resistant projects.Hydrelio® floating systems are uniquely equipped to handle high wind events due to its flexible, buoyant design and adaptive mooring systems. Unlike rigid land-based installations, floating arrays are anchored securely yet allowed to move naturally with water currents and wind, reducing the stress on individual components. The low profile of the panels minimizes wind resistance, while the distributed weight across the floating platform ensures stability even during extreme weather. This innovative design allows floating solar systems to absorb and adapt to environmental forces, providing a robust and reliable energy solution in conditions that might otherwise damage traditional ground-mounted systems.For more information about D3Energy's solutions or to learn more about their recent projects, visit www.d3energy.com.About D3Energy:D3Energy has been at the forefront of floating solar innovation since 2015, exclusively focusing on the development and construction of floating solar systems. As the market leader in the industry, D3Energy has built more floating PV systems than any other company in the United States. With a commitment to providing sustainable, water-based solar energy solutions, D3Energy continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy, delivering impactful and efficient projects that make use of otherwise underutilized water surfaces.