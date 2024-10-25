Solis Achieves LUMA Certification for S6 Home Hybrid and 25-100K 1000V Commercial String Inverters in Puerto Rico

HOUSTON, TX-October 25, 2024 - Solis, a global leader in advanced solar energy solutions, proudly announces that its S6 Home Hybrid Energy Storage String Inverter and 25-100K 1000V Commercial String Inverters have achieved LUMA certification in Puerto Rico. This significant milestone underscores a strong commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and efficient solar energy solutions to the Puerto Rican market.



LUMA Energy, a pivotal player in Puerto Rico's energy sector, ensures that all energy equipment meets rigorous standards for performance and safety. The LUMA certification is a mark of excellence that guarantees products meet the highest industry standards and are well-suited for the unique demands of the Puerto Rican energy landscape.Key highlights of the certified products include:• S6 Home Hybrid Energy Storage String Inverter: Designed for residential use, this inverter offers superior scalability and flexibility, enabling homeowners to optimize their solar energy systems and better scale to meet resiliency goals.• 25-100K 1000V Commercial String Inverters: Engineered for commercial applications, these inverters deliver robust performance and reliability, providing businesses with a dependable and efficient solution for their solar energy systems. The platform was recently expanded to 125kW and is in process of certifying that power class as well."Achieving LUMA certification for both our home and commercial string inverters is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to the Puerto Rican market," said James Qiao at Solis. "We are excited to provide our advanced solar technology to support Puerto Rico's energy goals and contribute to a more sustainable future."The LUMA certification process involves a thorough evaluation of equipment performance, safety, and compliance with local regulations. By meeting these stringent criteria, Solis's inverters are now officially recognized as top-tier solutions for Puerto Rico's diverse energy needs.For more information about our certified products and to learn how they can benefit your solar energy system, please visit solisinverters.com.About SolisSolis is a global leader in photovoltaic inverters, dedicated to advancing the future of solar energy through innovative technology and reliable solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.