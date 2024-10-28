BOVIET SOLAR NORTH CAROLINA PLANT TO BEGIN MODULE PRODUCTION IN EARLY 2025

oviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, is pleased to announce that the renovation of its new manufacturing facility in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina, is on schedule.



More Headlines Articles

Project Overview:Location: Greenville, Pitt County, North CarolinaTotal Investment: $294 millionJob Creation: Approximately 908 skilled local jobsProduction Capacity: 2.0 GW of solar modules (Phase 1) and 2.0 GW of solar cells (Phase 2)Phase 1: Solar Module Manufacturing The first phase of the project began construction in Q3 2024, focusing on the renovation of an existing 500,000-square-foot facility. This state-of-the-art plant will utilize advanced solar cell technology to produce high-performance Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules designed for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications across the U.S. Mass production is expected to commence by early H1 2025. Construction firm ARCO/Murray is overseeing critical infrastructure upgrades and the installation of production equipment.Phase 2: Topcon Solar Cell Manufacturing Scheduled to break ground in Q4 2024, Phase 2 will involve the construction of a new 600,000-square-foot facility dedicated to producing an additional 2.0 GW of the most advanced solar cell technology. This facility will enhance the efficiency and output of solar installations, with support from ARCO/Murray for integrating essential utilities and systems.Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA, stated, "The completed facilities will produce 2.0 GW of solar modules and 2.0 GW of solar cells annually, significantly contributing to the U.S. solar supply chain and supporting the nation's transition to clean energy. This project not only underscores North Carolina's role as a leader in renewable energy but also creates significant economic opportunities for the local community."About Boviet SolarFounded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, is a leading solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial, Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company offers business, financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong environmental, social, corporate governance protocol and client relations based on mutual partnership. As of January 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW. It has delivered a total of 6.2 GW since its inception and mainly focuses on the U.S. market.The company works with EPCs, developers, installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named as a global Top 10 PV Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie as well as Sinovoltaics. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities are located in Vietnam and in the United States, with additional offices in the U.S., Germany, and China, and its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com