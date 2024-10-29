HydroWing set to develop the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia

HydroWing has signed a binding agreement with one of PLN's Subholdings to develop plans for the first tidal current power plant in Indonesia. The 10MW tidal energy project is planned to be located in East Nusa Tenggara in the Indonesian archipelago.



HydroWing is the tidal energy division of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, based in the UK. PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) is the state-owned national power company in Indonesia and owns the national grid.This follows on from a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 whereby the two parties agreed to accelerate tidal energy in Indonesia through site identification, resource assessment and front-end engineering. The site at East Nusa Tenggara has now been selected following a thorough assessment of different tidal energy locations all over the country.Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: "Indonesia is seen as a prime market for our innovative tidal energy technology. Indonesia has amongst the best tidal potential in the world due to the throughflow of marine current from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean. There is also a funnel effect between the islands of the archipelago, which strengthens the tidal energy potential still further. This pilot project at East Nusa Tenggara will be pivotal for us and our local partners to move rapidly towards significant commercial scale projects in the Indonesia archipelago."Jean-Christophe Allo, Commercial Manager at Inyanga Marine Energy Group, added: "This exciting new project builds on our success in South East Asia. Earlier this year, we were awarded the contract to build South East Asia's first tidal energy plant at Capul in the Philippines and now we are thrilled to develop the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia at East Nusa Tenggara. This innovative project will contribute to the region's transition to Net Zero, delivering energy security with affordable, 24/7 and renewable energy."To develop the project at East Nusa Tenggara, the PLN Subholding will be responsible for activities including bathymetry, site survey, ADCP measurements and sediment samples as well as conducting interconnection impact studies.HydroWing will conduct a feasibility study, technology studies, project implementation schedules and O&M plans. The two parties will work jointly on the licensing process plan and conducting social and environmental studies.About Inyanga Marine Energy Group and HydroWingInyanga Marine Energy Group develops cutting-edge solutions for the global offshore renewables industry. Inyanga Marine Energy Group operates a highly experienced and specialised team of offshore engineers from their head office in Falmouth, UK. The company also has offices in Rennes, France, and Anglesey, Wales.Inyanga Marine Energy Group has two divisions - HydroWing, which focuses on tidal energy technology development, and Inyanga Maritime, which delivers offshore engineering and installation. The company aims to advance through to deployment of the innovative tidal energy converter, the HydroWing, to provide cost-effective, reliable, and predictable power to communities around the globe.In September 2024, Inyanga Marine Energy Group was awarded 10MW for their tidal energy project at Morlais through Allocation Round 6 (AR6) of the UK government's Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme. This doubles the scale of their project, which uses their innovative HydroWing technology, to 20MW, building on their successful 10MW award in the previous allocation round. This allocation was the largest tidal stream project in the UK in the latest Contracts for Difference round. Inyanga Marine Energy Group have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Verdant Morlais Ltd to deliver a further 4.9MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais.In 2024, the company also won a contract with Energies PH, Inc, through its affiliate San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation, to build Southeast Asia's first ever tidal power generation plant at Capul in the Philippines.For more information, visit https://inyangamarine.com/