Anza Expands One-of-a-kind Platform for Developers to Have Real-Time Visibility into U.S.-Made Modules for Solar Projects

Today, Anza, a leading solar and energy storage development and procurement platform, announced expanded platform capabilities to enable developers, IPPs, EPCs, and utilities to quickly and confidently select and or purchase domestic solar modules for their projects. As the only platform capturing more than 95% of the module supply market, developers using the Anza platform now have real-time visibility into domestically made solar modules and cells from 10 manufacturers for 2025-2026 delivery, with an additional nine suppliers being tracked in that time frame.



More Headlines Articles

As the module market becomes more dynamic due to tariffs, product availability, and supply chain constraints, it's more important than ever that developers and procurement teams have a full line of sight into real-time data that can help them minimize risk and make the right investment and purchasing decisions to increase project profits - particularly given the limited supply of U.S.-made content.Anza's expanded platform features enable real-time updates on the availability of new domestic modules. The Anza platform also provides data-backed insights to determine if a domestic content module is worth the price premium and if it is advantageous to blend domestic and international products. Besides capitalizing on this existing opportunity, Anza clients will have their finger on the pulse of when new domestic modules are available, giving them a significant advantage over competitors in a supply constrained market."Developers are racing to secure domestic content as more U.S. manufacturers offer competitive pricing and faster delivery timelines," says Mike Hall, CEO and co-founder of Anza. "The challenge is the supply isn't infinite. With access to real-time insights on domestic content through the Anza platform—including pricing, inventory, delivery timelines, and total lifetime value—our clients will now have a significant advantage in procuring domestic content ahead of the market."Anza's expanded platform allows users to review real-time pricing, availability, IRS eligibility points, technical diligence, total lifetime value through the Effective $/W metric, and contract terms for modules with U.S. manufactured cells to make optimal project design and procurement decisions. Key benefits include:Robust database: Anza offers the first and only complete database of U.S. module & cell manufacturers that continuously updates with the market.IRS compliance and verification: Confidently navigate evolving IRS requirements and maximize ITC or PTC tax credits with insights into the domestic content percentage points that qualify U.S.-cell modules for credit eligibility.Compare domestic and international content: Understand with confidence how to integrate global and domestic module options into any development or procurement strategy with the ability to compare and rank different brands, models, and dimensions.To date, Anza's procurement service, Pro Procure, has advised clients on more than 1 GW of domestic content modules, helping developers and buyers efficiently access and evaluate U.S.-made module options in a shifting landscape."Anza provided access to a wide range of domestic solar module options that would have been difficult to source elsewhere," says Ed Kent, COO of Radial Power. "Across more than a dozen projects, Anza effectively balanced domestic and international module supplies to minimize CapEx while meeting IRS domestic content requirements. They provided the financial modeling so that we could easily analyze the effect of optimizing the unique mix of domestic racking and inverters tailored for every project. As timelines shifted, having real-time data and insights centralized in one digital location proved invaluable in guiding our procurement strategy and ensuring the best customer outcome."To learn more about domestic content capabilities with Anza, visit anzarenewables.com.About AnzaAnza is a revolutionary platform that empowers solar and energy storage equipment buyers and developers to use advanced data and technology to see more options, reduce risk, increase project profits and save massive amounts of time. Anza enables clients to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data and using manual tools. They can access real-time pricing and extensive technical, trade risk, counterparty, and contract term data from more than 95% of the U.S. module supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar module analytics enable users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly evaluate products based on production and installation costs. Its energy storage lifecycle cost and capacity maintenance analytics provide a lifetime view across AC and DC-integrated storage products. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer and developer make optimal design and procurement decisions.Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2023, Anza launched as a standalone company, furthering its mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.