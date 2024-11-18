Silfab Solar’s Sustainability Commitments Grow

Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, has released its latest "Sustainability Report" highlighting the company's continued commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and workplace health and safety across its North American operations.



More Headlines Articles

The report shows that under Silfab's long-term strategic growth plan to become North America's largest, most technically advanced and most sustainable photovoltaic supplier, the company has achieved significant milestones in creating safe environments for employees, respecting and strengthening community ties, and developing clean supply chains."Through decades of experience, Silfab Solar brings proven strategies, industry leading practices, and innovative ideas in achieving clean energy goals through sustainable solar panels and solar cell manufacturing," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "Silfab adheres to the highest ethical standards in all aspects of our operation, and these practices in turn result in financial success and continued support from our investors. I want to thank and congratulate all Silfab employees for their commitment to this mission."Silfab utilizes some of the most rigorous accountability and governance systems when assessing its sustainability achievements. Among the highlights of Silfab's latest sustainability report are:Health and safety. By implementing greater management controls and streamlining procedures, Silfab has adopted internationally recognized and proven methods to assess hazards and deploy measures that reduce health and safety risks.A clean supply chain. Silfab is working with many different industry stakeholders to ensure the solar sector adheres to the highest ethical standards of labor and community practices.Low carbon footprint solar. Solar panels significantly reduce emissions for customers. Silfab's objective is to have the lowest carbon footprint for its products to further help customers reduce their impacts. Our net zero commitment advances this objective.Reshoring solar to USA. With its expansion into South Carolina, Silfab is well positioned to meet demand for American-made high-quality solar products. Domestic manufacturing creates more US jobs and lifts local economies. The report lists these positive impacts.Supporting local communities. Silfab and its employees continue to support various local programs on both US coasts, including university internships, charitable events, and panel donations to nonprofit organizations.Recycling. In 2023, Silfab Solar significantly improved its approach to recycling manufacturing waste. The company secured recycling supply contracts with two industry-accredited recyclers. The report lists significant landfill diversions and panel recycling.Silfab's newest factory in South Carolina will embody these sustainability initiatives. The facility will provide the company with its own 1 gigawatt of domestic cell production and add another 1.3 gigawatts of made-in-America PV module capacity. The facility, which will begin operations by the end of this year, will be supplied by low-carbon electricity sources and operate with some of the world's most advanced technologies and procedures for safe operations. Silfab's commitment to rigorous safety standards is evident in the approvals received for its new South Carolina facility. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has certified the plant's emergency response plans and material handling procedures, and the Department of Energy (DoE) has confirmed the facility is compliant with National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations for safe operations."Silfab has dedicated strategic resources to improve its sustainability advantage while establishing next-generation standards for the safe and clean manufacturing of American-made PV modules," said Ted Ferguson, Silfab Director of Sustainability and Government Relations. "Our future ambitions in these areas are how we demonstrate leadership in solar."For more information about Silfab's superior solar products, visit: www.silfabsolar.comAbout Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each operating facility features multiple automated production lines, certified to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com