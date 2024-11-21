Ampion's Community Solar Expansion Brings Affordable Clean Energy to Three New States

[BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024] — Community solar installations are expected to exceed 14 gigawatts (GW) in the next five years. Building on this momentum, Ampion Renewable Energy is expanding its programs to Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia, furthering affordable clean energy access and increasing its capacity under management to approximately 1.5 GW. The community solar subscription management provider is partnering with new developer and asset owner clients, including ENGIE North America, Navisun, and Dimension Energy, in markets across the county.



"Dimension's community solar projects can only achieve our desired impact when local customers benefit directly from the affordable solar energy we're producing," said Bryan Bentrott, VP of Origination at Dimension. "That's where Ampion comes in. We've been impressed with the early results of Ampion's subscription campaigns in Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia and look forward to continuing our work together to make clean energy work for everyone."Ampion will acquire a mix of unique subscribers to suit the needs of each solar farm. Subscriber categories include low-to-moderate-income (LMI) households, mass market, small general service (SGS) rate classes, small commercial, and enterprise businesses."ENGIE is delighted to collaborate with Ampion to support increased access to renewable energy," said Kristen Fornes, VP of Distributed Solar for ENGIE North America. "By working with Ampion, ENGIE enables residents and businesses to benefit from community solar and savings from our sites."In addition to expanding into new U.S. markets, Ampion has launched its new White Label Platform for developers and asset owners who wish to handle their own subscriber acquisition, but may not have access to a sophisticated platform that can effectively manage and support their business. The platform allows Ampion to handle subscriber acquisition and revenue management under the client's name and branding. This is the latest in Ampion's growing service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the community solar market for developers, asset owners, and subscribers.Earlier this year, Ampion achieved more than 1 GW of community solar under management and contributed to the growth of corporate community solar adoption, furthering Ampion's commitment to expanding renewable energy for all."We are pleased to see more states enacting community solar legislation to encourage renewable energy adoption, and our expansion is indicative of this growing market in the U.S.," said Nate Owen, CEO and Founder of Ampion. "Community solar is an equalizer for energy access, and it can power communities, easing utility bill burdens and helping the planet. As we continue to grow, it is paramount that we maintain the quality of service our customers expect from us. We continually invest in our technology and personnel to do just that."About Ampion:Ampion provides turnkey subscription and revenue management solutions for renewable energy developers nationwide, simplifying the complex world of distributed generation. From prospect to payment, we maximize investor returns in a holistic way, optimizing revenue with a customer management platform purpose-built for community distributed generation. We're industry veterans with the people, platform, and processes required to help developers and asset owners get the most out of their portfolios. Our clients choose us because we make their projects more predictable and more profitable, with better data insights, happier subscribers, and less risk. Learn more at ampion.net.