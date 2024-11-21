Sabanci Climate Technologies Joins Greentown Labs as Newest Terawatt Partner

Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Sabanci Climate Technologies, a renewable-energy investor in the United States with a $200M corporate venture capital fund named Sabanci Climate Ventures, as its newest Terawatt Partner.



Sabanci Climate Ventures invests in category-leading startup companies and venture capital funds in the energy and climatetech sectors. The company focuses on entrepreneurs fiercely passionate about the energy transition and sustainability, while also addressing future sustainable energy needs. For its U.S.-based investments, Sabanci Climate Ventures' unique value-add is opening doors to and accelerating partnerships, revenue opportunities, and expansion into important new European markets. Sabanci Climate Ventures has built an extensive network of leading U.S.-based climate/energy-focused VCs and renewable-energy partnership opportunities for European investments.The three-year partnership will foster deep connections and opportunities for collaboration between Sabanci's businesses and venture capital arm and Greentown's community of startups in Boston, Mass. and Houston, Texas. The incubator's startups are developing solutions and technologies to help decarbonize the largest greenhouse-gas-emitting sectors including transportation, manufacturing, electricity and energy, water and agriculture, and the built environment."We are thrilled to be partnering with Greentown Labs," said Kivanc Zaimler, Chairman of Sabanci Climate Technologies. "This collaboration will accelerate our efforts to create innovative solutions and explore new opportunities through our investments in leading climatetech-focused venture capital funds. We aim to foster a strong ecosystem for climatetech startups."Zaimler will join Greentown's Industry Leadership Council (ILC) for the duration of the partnership. The ILC is a non-governing body of representatives from the incubator's Terawatt Partners that convenes on a quarterly basis to collaborate, meet new Greentown member companies, and offer strategic guidance and expertise to Greentown. Through the partnership, Sabanci will receive access to a suite of events curated specifically for partners, along with exclusive content highlighting dealflow and pilot opportunities with Greentown member companies."The depth and breadth of Sabanci Climate Technologies' expertise across energy and climate verticals will be an invaluable resource to our community of climatetech startups," said Aisling Carlson, SVP of Partnerships at Greentown. "As one of Türkiye's leading investment holding companies engaged in a wide variety of business activities around the world, Sabanci's partnership with Greentown presents ample opportunity for new market exploration and collaboration. We're delighted to welcome them to the Greentown community!"About Sabanci Climate TechnologiesSabanci Climate Technologies is dedicated to bridging the gap between emerging and developed markets in energy and climate transition. It will address the challenges of the next two decades by developing a sizable renewable portfolio in the United States under Sabanci Renewables and future energy challenges via investing in disruptive technologies under Sabanci Climate Ventures. Sabanci Climate Ventures prioritizes entrepreneurs passionate about energy transition and sustainability while facilitating partnerships and expanding opportunities in critical new markets. Its investment themes cover various renewable energy sectors, including solar, wind, geothermal, hydrogen, fusion energy, and advanced technologies like energy storage, smart-grid management, and EV infrastructure.About Greentown LabsGreentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 575 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $7.5 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn.