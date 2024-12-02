Tigo Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Hosted by Jefferies, Bank of America and Needham

Visit http://www.tigoenergy.com for further information

For additional information, please visit Tigo’s investor relations page at investors.tigoenergy.com. If you would like to receive investor-focused updates for Tigo to your inbox, please sign up for email alerts here.

12/02/24, 06:11 AM | Solar Power, Energy Storage | Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, is confirmed to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: (1) Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference, (2) Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium 2024 and (3) 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.


Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 4, and will be joined by CFO Bill Roeschlein for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Jefferies representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.
Fireside Chat Webcast Link: Here

Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium 2024
Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, and will be joined by CFO Bill Roeschlein for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Bank of America representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday - Wednesday, January 14-15, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. Please contact your Needham representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management. A presentation slot will be confirmed at a later date.

For additional information, please visit Tigo's investor relations page at investors.tigoenergy.com. If you would like to receive investor-focused updates for Tigo to your inbox, please sign up for email alerts here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

12/02/24, 06:11 AM | Solar Power, Energy Storage | Tigo Energy
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar Power News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

S-5!® PVKIT™ 2.0 Solar Rooftop Solutions

S-5!® PVKIT™ 2.0 Solar Rooftop Solutions

The concept of combining PV arrays with standing seam metal roofing is growing-for good reasons. Metal roofs have a life expectancy of more than 40 years. Shouldn't the mounting system last as long? With S-5! zero-penetration attachment technology and PVKIT 2.0, the solarized metal roof is the most sustainable system available -and without compromising roof warranties! PVKIT 2.0 is the also the best solution for attaching PV modules directly to any exposed fastener metal roof.
More Products
Feature Your Product