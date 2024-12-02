Tigo Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Hosted by Jefferies, Bank of America and Needham

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, is confirmed to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: (1) Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference, (2) Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium 2024 and (3) 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.



Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy ConferenceDate: Wednesday, December 4, 2024Location: New York, NYEvent Details: CEO Zvi Alon is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 4, and will be joined by CFO Bill Roeschlein for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Jefferies representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.Fireside Chat Webcast Link: HereBank of America Clean Energy Symposium 2024Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024Location: New York, NYEvent Details: CEO Zvi Alon is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, and will be joined by CFO Bill Roeschlein for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Bank of America representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.27th Annual Needham Growth ConferenceDate: Tuesday - Wednesday, January 14-15, 2025Location: New York, NYEvent Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. Please contact your Needham representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management. A presentation slot will be confirmed at a later date.For additional information, please visit Tigo's investor relations page at investors.tigoenergy.com. If you would like to receive investor-focused updates for Tigo to your inbox, please sign up for email alerts here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.