SolarEdge Expands Commercial Product Portfolio in Germany with the Launch of its Storage System for C&I Solar Installations

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announces that its first commercial storage system for the German market is now available for order. Coupled with SolarEdge's solar inverter and power optimizer solution, the new ‘CSS-OD' battery offers commercial businesses a tightly integrated, high-efficiency solar and storage solution to maximize the economics of solar self-consumption.



Designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installations, the new CSS-OD is suited for both indoor and outdoor use, comprising a 102.4 kWh-rated Battery Cabinet and a 50 KW battery inverter scalable up to a total capacity of 1 MWh per site. The system is factory pre-assembled and will be supported by a mobile commissioning app for minimized time on-site and faster deployment.The CSS-OD is powered by SolarEdge ONE for C&I, the Company's new software-based energy optimization platform. The platform is designed to seamlessly synchronize and optimize site energy production and storage to help reduce energy costs, analyzing real-time data and user preferences for efficient charging and discharging. SolarEdge ONE for C&I supports multiple energy optimization modes and use cases including maximized self-consumption and peak shaving, and is designed to support tariff optimization for dynamic pricing and grid participation.Robert Bruchner, Head of Sales Germany, SolarEdge, comments: "As pioneers of solar power optimization we've built our reputation by delivering more power to customers for faster ROI. As energy storage deployment continues to evolve in the German large-scale solar market, the complete integration of our new solar + storage system will now combine more power with high-efficiency energy storage, all controlled by next generation energy management software, SolarEdge ONE for C&I, to maximize self-consumption. Designed with installation teams in mind, the technology also aims to provide faster installation times, reduced installation costs and best-in-class safety."This launch supports SolarEdge's strategy for the continued development and production of C&I and residential energy storage solutions.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.