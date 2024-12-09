S-5! Announces 50 New Patents

(Colorado Springs, Colorado - December 09, 2024) S-5!, the global leader of solar attachment solutions for metal roofs, announces the addition of 50 new patents issued in 2024 alone, bringing the total number of patents issued to 194 since its first patent application in 1991.



These patents are issued by global patent agencies across multiple regions, including the European Union (12), the United States (8), China (9), India (6), Australia (4), New Zealand (2), the United Kingdom (2), South Africa (2), Costa Rica (1), Kuwait (1), Mexico (1), Saudi Arabia (1), and Turkey (1).As the global demand for solar energy surges, fueled by clean energy initiatives and decreasing solar capital costs, S-5! is experiencing increased demand for its solar attachment solutions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and the European Union regions.Most recently, the Indian Patent Office granted S-5! patent #423672-001 for its new Protea™ PV rail-less solar mounting solution, designed for mounting framed solar modules to trapezoidal metal roofs, while providing certified electrical bonding and grounding."We are seeing increasing demand for certifiably tested, engineered and affordable lifetime components that allow easy attachment of rooftop accessories to metal roofs while maintaining roof integrity," said Rob Haddock, founder and CEO of S-5! "In 2024, we prioritized certifications through third-party testing agencies to ensure the reliability and holding strength of our attachment solutions."Notable achievements include FM Approvals listings to FM 4478 for the Ensolro System, which includes the S-5! PVKIT HUR 2.0 rail-less, direct-attach, solar mounting solution for metal roofs. It can withstand wind uplift forces of up to 150 psf in high-wind and hurricane zones. Additionally, S-5! standing seam clamps earned Florida Product Approvals (FPA) for High Velocity and Hurricane Zone (HVHZ)—a rigorous approval for high wind zones. These achievements further establish S-5!'s leadership in product testing, certifications and standards, extending the reliability of its solutions worldwide.S-5! is the first metal roof mounting system manufacturer - in the distinctive product category it originally invented - to achieve these industry-defining accreditations."Issued patents are the proof of innovation," added Haddock. "S-5! is not just a manufacturer; we are an innovation-driven company dedicated to our core principles—innovate, improve, and re-innovate—all while staying true to our commitment to do things The Right Way! ™."About S-5!Founded by a renowned metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s lifetime zero-penetration clamps and brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs, including 8 gigawatts of rooftop solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, www.S-5.com.