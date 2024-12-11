Robroy Industries Enclosures Division Honored as 2023 Global Supplier of the Year by Campbell Scientific

Belding, MI - Robroy Industries Enclosures Division has been named the 2023 Global Supplier of the Year by Campbell Scientific, a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced measurement and control instrumentation. This award specifically recognizes the exceptional performance and quality of Robroy's Stahlin Enclosures product line, which has been instrumental in supporting Campbell Scientific's mission to advance science and technology for the benefit of humankind. Stahlin Enclosures have been a key component in lifesaving flood detection systems manufactured by Campbell Scientific, showcasing their reliability and durability in critical, real-world applications.



Campbell Scientific is renowned for its rugged, low-power systems used in long-term, stand-alone monitoring and control applications across industries such as weather, water, energy, gas flux and turbulence, infrastructure, and soil. Their products, including data loggers and data acquisition systems, are internationally recognized for their accuracy and dependability."Robroy Industries Enclosures Division has consistently demonstrated excellent customer service and a willingness to work with us on projects, inventory, and global solutions," said Jason Fenton, Purchasing Manager at Campbell Scientific. "Their Stahlin Enclosures product line has provided the high-quality performance and reliability we rely on, and we are proud to recognize them as our 2023 Global Supplier of the Year.""We are honored to receive this recognition from Campbell Scientific, a company whose commitment to precision and reliability aligns closely with our own values," said Craig Mitchell, President at Robroy Industries Enclosures Division. "This award is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the innovative design and dependability of Stahlin Enclosures. Together, we are advancing solutions that empower scientific and technological progress worldwide."Stahlin Enclosures are known for their durability and high-performance design, protecting critical systems in challenging environments. This recognition underscores Robroy's commitment to delivering enclosures that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.For more information on Campbell Scientific, please visit campbellsci.comFor more information about Stahlin Enclosures, please stahlin.comAbout Campbell ScientificFor over 50 years, Campbell Scientific has been at the forefront of the measurement and control industry, providing accurate and reliable instruments to customers worldwide. Their products support a wide range of applications that contribute to scientific discovery and practical problem-solving, furthering the understanding and preservation of natural and human-made systems.About Robroy Industries Enclosures DivisionRobroy Industries Enclosures Division is a leader in manufacturing high-quality, durable enclosures designed to protect critical systems in demanding environments. Known for innovation and reliability, Robroy delivers solutions that meet the unique needs of industries around the globe, including its highly acclaimed Stahlin Enclosures product line.