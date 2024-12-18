Qcells Achieves World Record Efficiency for Commercially Scalable Perovskite-Silicon Tandem Solar Cell

(Berlin, Germany) - Dec. 18, 2024 - Qcells, a premier provider of complete energy solutions and a leader in the global solar market, has achieved a new world record, reaching 28.6% for tandem solar cell efficiency on a full-area M10-sized cell that can be scaled for mass manufacturing. This incredible result was achieved having only begun large-area tandem development in 2023, as major solar manufacturers across the world attempt to reach this level of efficiency with perovskite technology.



More Headlines Articles

"The tandem cell technology developed at Qcells will accelerate the commercialization process of this technology and, ultimately, deliver a great leap forward in photovoltaic performance," said Danielle Merfeld, Global CTO at Qcells. "We are committed to advancing the next generation of solar energy efficiency and will keep investing significantly in research and development to drive progress in this field as every kilowatt counts on the path to building a more sustainable future."Qcells' 28.6% certified record efficiency, independently verified by the CalLab at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), brings the industry one step closer to commercializing solar technology that is more powerful and affordable. Qcells' new record for tandem solar efficiency is based on perovskite technology of the top cell and proprietary Q.ANTUM technology of the bottom cell. The value is a total-area measurement on a full-area M10-sized (roughly .36 square feet or 330.56 cm2) cell produced on Qcells' R&D pilot line in Germany using a standard industrial silicon wafer that can be interconnected into an industrial module. This approach to tandem development focuses on commercial processes and tools that readily scales to mass manufacturing rather than attempting to show a proof of concept in a lab scale environment.Qcells' stacking of a perovskite top and silicon bottom solar cell to form a tandem cell improves performance by capturing high-energy light more efficiently by the top cell while low-energy light is being transmitted and captured by the bottom cell. This improves the power per area and therefore less modules are needed to achieve the same solar system power output. This breakthrough has the potential to further reduce the cost of solar energy, and the land footprint needed for solar projects making solar even more affordable, accessible and sustainable.Qcells' R&D teams have been working since 2016 to develop a commercially viable tandem solar cell based on perovskite top-cell technology and Qcells proprietary silicon bottom-cell technology. In 2019, Qcells significantly boosted its efforts to realize the next-generation solar product at the company's well-established R&D foothold in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, and by launching a dedicated research center in Pangyo, Korea. Following a series of R&D feats in developing highly efficient small-area tandem solar cells, Qcells has pivoted its focus to large-area tandem development, which lead to this new world record efficiency of a tandem solar cell.The Bitterfeld-Wolfen R&D Center in Germany is supported by funding of the German government, the state of Saxony-Anhalt, the EU commission including the light-house project PEPPERONI, along with the Dutch and Swiss governments. The work leading to this record efficiency tandem cell achievement has been partially funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the state of Saxony-Anhalt and the EU commission. Qcells' Pangyo R&D center, appointed as a research institute for national projects, has received ongoing support from the Korean government to develop commercially viable tandem cell technology."We are fortunate to have outstanding global R&D teams and to have received invaluable support from our partners in Europe and Korea, leveraging their resources and expertise. We deeply appreciate everyone dedicated to driving innovations that bring us closer to achieving our climate goals," said Danielle Merfeld, Global CTO at Qcells."Qcells is excited to announce this new world-record in tandem cell efficiency based on our in-house developed perovskite technology as a top cell, and cost-efficient Q.ANTUM silicon technology as a bottom cell. The champion cell is a typical cell from our R&D pilot line in Germany and has been fabricated by exclusively using processes that are feasible for mass production. This result is laying the groundwork for future commercialization of this exciting technology," said Robert Bauer, Head of Qcells R&D in Germany.