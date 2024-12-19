Hithium Launches the First Specialized Sodium-ion Battery for Utility-scale Energy Storage - ∞Cell N162Ah

On December 12th, 2024, Hithium launched ∞Cell N162Ah, the first sodium-ion battery specifically designed for utility-scale energy storage, at the second Hithium Eco-Day in Beijing, China. Designed to excel in wide temperature ranges and high-rate discharge scenarios, the battery delivers outstanding cycle life, energy efficiency, high-rate charge/discharge capabilities, and round-trip efficiency. The ∞Cell N162Ah is now available for global sampling, with GWh mass production planned for Q4 2025.



There are three primary routes to sodium-ion battery technology. Traditional layered oxide and Prussian blue/white technologies have limitations in cycle life and high-temperature stability that hinder their energy storage applications. In contrast, polyanion（sodium iron ortho-pyrophosphate cathode） technology unlocks the potential of sodium-ion batteries due to its advantages in round-trip energy efficiency, low-temperature performance, and charge/discharge rate. It is well-suited for utility-scale energy storage scenarios that require high life cycles, stability, and safety.The ∞Cell N162Ah focuses on a sodium iron ortho-pyrophosphate cathode with a hard carbon anode. Through Hithium's innovation and optimization, it achieves long cycle life, high temperature stability, wide temperature range, high-rate capability, high round-trip efficiency, and superior safety. At 25°C and 1P power conditions, its capacity retention reaches 94.2% after 4,000 cycles and is expected to achieve a cycle life of over 20,000 cycles at a state of health (SOH) of 70%. Additionally, at 45°C, the cycle life improves by more than 5 times, with a capacity retention of 92.5% after 4,000 cycles.The ∞Cell N162Ah sodium-ion battery has successfully passed the rigorous safety tests specified in the GB/T 44265 standard for utility-scale energy storage systems, including drop, crush, short circuit, overcharge/over discharge, and thermal runaway tests. It also complies with GB/T 31485 and has successfully passed the nail penetration test. ∞Cell N162Ah also features an ultra-long 0V shelf life. After being stored at 0V for 6 months, the battery experiences zero capacity loss and maintains unaffected cycling performance compared to a newly manufactured battery. During assembly, even if the anode and cathode are short-circuited, there is no risk of sparking or electric shock risks occur. In transportation scenarios, such as crush incidents or self-contained system overturn, the battery ensures superior safety without the risk of combustion or explosion.Hithium will continue to stand at the forefront of energy storage technology. By leveraging innovative technologies, Hithium is committed to exploring and unleashing the immense potential of sodium-ion battery energy storage and driving forward the development of the energy storage industry.