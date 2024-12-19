Stryten Energy Debuts Trailblazing Mobile Microgrid Solution to Advance U.S. Energy Resilience at CES 2025

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will spotlight Reluctance, an innovative mobile microgrid example of a resilient energy ecosystem, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.



More Headlines Articles

Reluctance, Stryten's modified concept Jeep, can go where other vehicles can't, bringing power to remote terrain for off-grid adventures or providing disaster relief to weather-impacted areas with emergency power resources. The hybrid diesel-electric vehicle is enabled by proprietary software that efficiently manages a variety of energy sources, both carbon-based and renewable, and effectively stores that power for use on demand during prolonged power outages."Reluctance is challenging the status quo with an alternative approach to energy resiliency," said Mike Judd, President and CEO of Stryten Energy. "We need to capture all energy produced from renewables and hydrocarbons in stationary energy storage solutions and mobile systems like Reluctance. This model facilitates the efficient collection and use of the energy we need to provide grid stability and meet the growing demand for energy driven by electrification."Energy storage is key to strengthening U.S. energy resilience, and Stryten Energy is at the forefront of solving this critical need with a suite of domestically manufactured energy storage solutions. Stryten is unique in its technology-agnostic Earth to Energy™ model, which focuses on building a sustainable, domestic supply chain for each battery chemistry in its product portfolio. Stryten uses the circular economy of lead batteries as the model for lithium and vanadium energy storage solutions.Stryten is creating the energy ecosystem of the future with a battery-first design that provides grid stability and drives efficient use of power generated from renewable and carbon-based sources. This approach enables long-duration energy storage that can be scaled in size and duration to meet the needs of utilities, commercial and industrial, military bases and emergency response applications."Batteries are critical to achieving energy resilience, and no single technology can do it all," said Judd. "Stryten Energy's domestic, vertically integrated supply chain is the foundation for the energy ecosystem of the future that will set the U.S. on the path to energy independence."At CES, Stryten Energy will host two panel discussions with industry experts and government officials. The conversations will explore the challenges and solutions around grid modernization, battery supply chains and energy storage systems that are critical to achieving energy resilience and security:Earth to Energy: Reimagining the Future of Energy Resilience will examine how the U.S. energy industry is keeping up with skyrocketing demand, and what the future of the battery supply chain should look like to ensure energy security and independence.Tuesday at 2 pm in the Stryten booth.Panelists will include:Eric Hsieh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Storage, U.S. Department of Energy Office of ElectricityDr. Vick Singh, Senior Vice President of Technology of Dragonfly EnergyScott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power of Stryten EnergyScaling Energy: Myths, Microgrids and The Race for Resilience will focus on the current and future power demands on U.S. grid infrastructure, what the energy ecosystem should look like to solve the challenges of energy resilience.Wednesday at 11 am in the Stryten boothPanelists will include:Dr. Erik Spoerke, Materials Scientist, Battery Materials Lead in DOE Sandia National LaboratoriesDr. Vick Singh, Senior Vice President of Technology of Dragonfly EnergyScott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power of Stryten EnergyVisit Booth #5860 in West Hall to participate in Stryten Energy's panel discussions and tour Reluctance to learn more about the energy ecosystem it represents.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.