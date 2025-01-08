Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver 2 GWh of Energy Storage Systems in the UK for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has signed contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its flagship fund CI IV. The contracts cover the delivery of 2 GWh DC of battery energy storage systems for two landmark projects in Scotland: the 1 GWh DC Coalburn 2 Project, situated in South Lanarkshire, adjacent to the existing Coalburn 1 Project, and the 1 GWh DC Devilla Project, located in Fife near Kincardine, north of Edinburgh. Each site will have a two-hour energy storage dispatch capability. Coalburn 2 and Devilla are both scheduled to start construction in 2027.



e-STORAGE, a tier 1 global provider of energy storage solutions, will supply and integrate approximately 450 SolBank 3.0 battery containers during the construction of both projects. e-STORAGE will also support the long-term facility performance and operational management of the projects under a long-term service agreement with CIP. The 2 GWh capacity delivered by the projects will provide enough energy to power approximately 250,000 homes for a full day, based on average UK electricity consumption. These transformative initiatives will play a pivotal role in stabilizing the grid, reducing carbon emissions, and driving the UK's clean energy transition.Coalburn 2 and Devilla are expected to collectively displace approximately 4.57 million metric tons of CO2 emissions during their lifespan, making a significant contribution to combating climate change. The projects will enable the efficient transmission of renewable energy across the country, support offshore wind generation, and include environmental measures such as tree planting and habitat creation to enhance biodiversity.Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, commented, "CIP's latest investments in Scottish battery energy storage will support the UK's pursuit of a clean power system by 2030 and delivering a net zero carbon economy by 2050. Well located battery storage, such as our Coalburn and Devilla projects enhance energy security, provide the grid with much-needed flexibility and enable low-cost renewables to be deployed faster."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, as they solidify their position as one of the UK's largest battery storage investors, leading the way with these groundbreaking projects, the largest of their kind in Europe. The Coalburn 2 and Devilla batteries represent a transformative energy milestone for Scotland and the UK. e-STORAGE will be delivering 2 GWh of energy storage capacity, which will enhance grid stability, reduce network constraints, and unlock the potential of offshore wind energy."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 142 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of November 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 26 GWp of solar and 66 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About e-STORAGEe-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery production capacity of 20 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.About Copenhagen Infrastructure PartnersFounded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. In the UK, CIP is investing in over 30 GW of renewable energy infrastructure, representing over £15 Billion of future investment potential.CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.