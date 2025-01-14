Panasonic Announces 2024 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

NEWARK, N.J. (January 14, 2025) — Today, Panasonic Corporation of North America announced the recipients of its 2024 Customer Appreciation Awards. These awards recognize authorized Panasonic solar installers who regularly exceed customer expectations and consistently deliver against Panasonic's high standard of excellence. They represent leaders in selling Panasonic's EVERVOLT® home energy solutions portfolio and creating value and peace of mind for homeowners through the company's high-quality products and long-term warranties.



Introduced in 2019, the Customer Appreciation Awards program highlights the National Installer of the Year and regional recipients of the Residential Installer of the Year. Solar Optimum in Glendale, CA, has been named the top installer for the fifth consecutive year. Their exceptional customer service and performance enables homeowners and businesses to maximize their investment in Panasonic's home energy solar solutions."The annual Customer Appreciation Awards celebrate Panasonic Elite, Premium, and Authorized solar installers for their outstanding customer service," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "We take pride in recognizing the expertise, dedication, and craftsmanship of our installers, whose hard work drives the success of every project. These awards are a tribute to their vital role in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future."The full list of categories and winners is below.National Installer of the Year AwardSolar Optimum - Glendale, CAResidential Installer of The Year AwardAlternate Energy Inc. - Hawaii RegionOC Solar - Southern California RegionSynergy Power - Northern California RegionNova West Energy- San Joaquin Valley RegionWestern Solar- Northwest RegionBlalock Electric & Solar - Inland Empire RegionAdvance Solar & Energy - Southeast RegionAtlasta Solar Center - Mountain South RegionKapital Electric Company, Inc - Midwest North RegionThe Green Panel - Midwest Central RegionPublic Service Solar - Northeast RegionNuWatt Energy - New England RegionSince its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Elite and Premium tiers of installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence. For more information, visit solar.na.panasonic.com/installer.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us