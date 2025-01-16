Qcells President of Corporate Affairs, Danny O’Brien Reacts to Biden Administration’s Guidance on Domestic Content Bonus for Clean Energy Credits

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content bonus for Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jan. 16, 2025 — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content bonus for Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits.



In response to today's announcement, Qcells' President of Corporate Affairs, Danny O'Brien issued the following statement:"President Biden's leadership in advancing domestic clean energy manufacturing has been truly unprecedented and today's Treasury guidance that further incentivizes the production of solar technology in the U.S. is a crucial and highly welcomed announcement. Qcells shares the Administration's commitment to building a durable clean energy supply chain in the U.S. that increases economic competitiveness, creates good-paying jobs and strengthens our energy security. With support from the Inflation Reduction Act's game-changing incentives, Qcells has created over 4,000 manufacturing jobs, which is proof that re-industrialization policies in the clean energy industry are succeeding."