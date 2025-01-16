Qcells President of Corporate Affairs, Danny O’Brien Reacts to Biden Administration’s Guidance on Domestic Content Bonus for Clean Energy Credits
Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content bonus for Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jan. 16, 2025 — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content bonus for Clean Electricity Production and Investment Tax Credits.
In response to today's announcement, Qcells' President of Corporate Affairs, Danny O'Brien issued the following statement:
"President Biden's leadership in advancing domestic clean energy manufacturing has been truly unprecedented and today's Treasury guidance that further incentivizes the production of solar technology in the U.S. is a crucial and highly welcomed announcement. Qcells shares the Administration's commitment to building a durable clean energy supply chain in the U.S. that increases economic competitiveness, creates good-paying jobs and strengthens our energy security. With support from the Inflation Reduction Act's game-changing incentives, Qcells has created over 4,000 manufacturing jobs, which is proof that re-industrialization policies in the clean energy industry are succeeding."
Featured Product
HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer
HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.