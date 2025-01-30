Vesper Energy Reaches Major Milestone with Hornet Solar Project: Final Module Installed

IRVING, Tx. — 1/30/2025 - Vesper Energy is proud to announce that its Hornet Solar project installed its final module (more than 1.36 million). This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Vesper Energy's flagship renewable energy project, which spans over six square miles in Swisher County, Texas.



Once fully operational, the Hornet Solar project will deliver 600 MWac of renewable energy—enough to power 160,000 homes annually."The seamless coordination between our team and our EPC partner, Blattner, has enabled us to remain ahead of schedule and on budget while ensuring quality throughout the process," said Juan Suarez, Co-CEO at Vesper Energy. "Most notably, the team accomplished this task with zero recordable injuries, underscoring a commitment to safety and excellence."The Hornet Solar project features bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on a single-axis tracking system. The project is interconnected to Oncor Electric's transmission system within ERCOT and is contracted to provide power to four off-take partners through individual Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs).The Hornet Solar project remains on track to reach full commercialization by the spring of 2025.About Vesper EnergyVesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vesper Energy is comprised of professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's development pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage assets with a generating capacity of 17 GW— enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal of building better energy infrastructure. www.vesperenergy.com/about