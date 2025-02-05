Tigo Energy Drive Towards Total Quality Solar Pays off With 1,000-System Green Glove Milestone

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced solar installers across four continents have enrolled more than 1,000 systems in the Tigo Green Glove program. Designed by Tigo as one of the main pillars to deliver Total Quality Solar (TQS) through comprehensive support at every stage of solar system deployment, the Green Glove program has rapidly become a vital resource for solar installers, driving faster design and deployment, higher-quality installations, inbuilt first-responder safety, and improved system performance and reliability. While nearly 70% of Green Glove engagements have come from the C&I sector, providing proactive quality assurance in larger, more complex solar installations, Tigo is now actively expanding the program for residential solar.



The Green Glove program has transformed the relationship between the installation professional and the solar technology provider. By providing installers with personalized support, technical resources, and best practices to ensure successful project execution, the program has helped reduce errors, minimize downtime, and enhance the installer experience. With a focus on quality from system design through commissioning and ongoing operation, the Green Glove program has also become a critical source of information about how Tigo products can be improved, which is now formally fed back into the engineering cycle."Tigo's Green Glove Service showcases their commitment to industry-leading customer service, which aligns with our values and mission," said Andrew Taft, Purchasing and Logistics Director at Exel Solar US. "Their dedicated support helps our installer partners work more efficiently, resulting in more successful projects and satisfied customers. Ultimately, this partnership enhances the reliability and performance of the solar systems we provide."Since the inception of the program, Green Glove has reached 1,000 site engagements globally, including over 700 C&I installations and over 300 residential solar installations. The regional distribution of cases includes 47% in the Americas (AMER), 31% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), 19% in Asia-Pacific (APAC), and 3% in Latin America (LATAM). To date, 55% of engagements have been fully concluded, and 45% are in progress."With Tigo's Green Glove program, we've experienced a new level of collaboration between manufacturer and installer," said Greg Sellers, CEO of Stable Solar. "The flexibility of the Tigo solution, coupled with on-site support from Green Glove, have been instrumental in delivering superior results to solar homeowners. The Green Glove program has been a game-changer for us."The Green Glove process starts with a comprehensive design review before installation, where Tigo support personnel provide valuable insights to improve system layouts and component selection. During the installation phase, Tigo representatives remain available to address installer questions in real time. After the installation is complete, a member of the Green Glove team conducts a thorough system review, facilitates follow-up discussions, and provides ongoing feedback to improve future installations."The Green Glove program is an outward-facing manifestation of our embrace of the Total Quality Solar ethos that reaches beyond the Tigo walls and directly into the vast ecosystem of solar installers that deploy our products. As such, the program represents our commitment to helping the entire ecosystem, such as Excel Solar and Stable Solar, achieve the best possible outcomes for their customers," said JD Dillon, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at Tigo Energy. "At the same time, it strengthens our relationships within the industry, as many installers return to Tigo for future projects after experiencing the depth of support and partnership we provide. Green Glove is not just helping them. It is also helping us."Green Glove service is provided for Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE (module level power electronics) as well as the EI Residential Solar Solution for the United States and EI Residential Solar Solution for Europe.To learn more about the Green Glove program and register for future participation, visit the Tigo Energy website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.