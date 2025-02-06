Flip Energy Unveils Virtual Power Plant Software Platform

Puerto Rico, February 6, 2025 - Flip Energy, a provider of virtual power plant (VPP) software, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge VPP platform in Puerto Rico. The launch, a partnership between Flip and Solis, a leading manufacturer of solar inverters, will offer homeowners and technology installers in Puerto Rico a seamless pathway to enroll solar and battery storage systems in the island's Battery Emergency Demand Response Program. Flip is already available in California and has plans to expand to additional markets across the U.S. in 2025.



Flip's software makes it easy for manufacturers to make their devices VPP-compatible via a standardized API platform. The company's software acts as an intermediary between distributed energy resources (DERs), including solar panels, inverters, and batteries and electrical utilities. By working together, Flip and device manufacturers enable owners of solar and battery systems to maximize the money that they earn for exporting energy to the grid by responding to dynamic demand-response events.For homeowners, key benefits of Flip's partnership with Solis include:• Effortless Enrollment: Existing Solis customers can easily enroll in Flip's VPP program by visiting https://solisvpp.com, while prospective customers can contact their local solar installer to find availability of Solis products for their home. Solar installers interested in learning more about the VPP partnership should reach out to their local distributor.• Enhanced Savings: Participants benefit from optimized energy management, potentially reducing electricity costs.• Energy Resilience: By aggregating distributed energy resources, the platform strengthens grid reliability and supports communities as they transition to a sustainable energy future."We are thrilled to be launching our VPP SaaS platform in Puerto Rico," said Ben Larralde, founder of Flip Energy. "We are committed to empowering local communities with innovative energy solutions that enable cost savings and energy resilience and our partnership with Solis' industry-leading technology underscores this mission."VPPs present an ideal solution for owners and technology providers of solar and battery systems as electrical utilities throughout the world look to better integrate DERs to address grid supply, demand, and reliability. Puerto Rico, in particular, represents a key market as the island's electrical utility, LUMA, seeks to prioritize distributed energy resources following the decimation of its centralized electrical grid infrastructure after Hurricane Maria in 2017."Puerto Rico's energy landscape is ripe for innovation," said James Qiao, General Manager of Solis. "Our collaboration with Flip Energy represents a significant step toward enabling homeowners to harness the full potential of their solar systems. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions globally."Solis, renowned for its high-performance and reliable solar inverters, is an integral partner in this initiative. The company's products, deployed in solar and storage systems in homes and businesses throughout Puerto Rico, ensure efficient energy conversion and integration with Flip Energy's platform, providing a seamless experience for participants. Together, the two companies aim to make VPP participation accessible and advantageous for a broad range of users.For more information about Flip Energy and its VPP platform, visit https://flip.energy. To learn more about Solis and its innovative solar inverter solutions, visit https://www.solisinverters.com/us.# # #About Flip EnergyFlip Energy is a virtual power plant (VPP) software provider focusing on helping leading energy device manufacturers make their devices compatible with VPP programs across the U.S. Flip harnesses its expertise in grid services and software to simplify the process of making a device VPP-enabled while providing a great end-user experience and enabling device manufacturers to maintain control over branding.About Solis InvertersSolis is a global leader in photovoltaic inverters, dedicated to advancing the future of solar energy through innovative technology and reliable solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.