Billion Electric Group Delivers 100% Green Energy to Pacific Islands with Smart Solar-Storage Microgrids

Billion Electric Group (TWSE: 3027), in collaboration with Taiwanese partners, has successfully deployed 495 kWp of solar PV and 1,997 kWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands. These modular microgrids reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, ensuring stable green energy supply for agriculture, aquaculture, and local communities. The project is expected to cut carbon emissions by 800 metric tons annually, with over 50% renewable energy self-sufficiency at aquaculture centers and demonstration farms. Meanwhile, livestock farms, offices, and dormitories now operate on 100% green energy, significantly lowering both energy costs and environmental impact.



Advanced Smart Energy Solutions with Full-Scale IntegrationBillion Electric Group provides end-to-end energy solutions, from R&D and manufacturing to system integration and deployment. The project features MIT (Made In Taiwan) renewable energy technologies, including Billion's Fusio series BESS, Giga series PV inverters, and an AI-driven EMS (Energy Management System). The system enables real-time power optimization, bidirectional energy transmission, and cloud-based monitoring platform, significantly enhancing grid stability and energy efficiency. It prioritizes solar power utilization and incorporates black start capability, allowing diesel generators to restart autonomously in the event of power grid failures.Global Expansion to Drive Energy TransitionBillion Electric Group has established operations in Japan and Australia and plans to deploy 50 MW of energy storage systems while expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. "We develop flexible and scalable microgrid solutions for diverse applications, enabling the energy transition in off-grid and remote regions. By fostering local service teams and forming global partnerships, we ensure system reliability, accelerate green energy adoption, and enhance grid resilience." said Tim Chen, President & CEO of Billion Electric Group.For expert assistance and customized energy solutions, contact us at sales@billionwatts.com.tw or visit www.billion.com.