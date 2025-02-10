Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver 960 MWh of Energy Storage Systems for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in Australia

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has signed a contract with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners ("CIP") through its fifth flagship fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V to deliver 240 MW/960 MWh battery energy storage systems in Summerfield, South Australia. Summerfield, expected to start construction in 2025, will be one of South Australia's largest battery energy storage projects.



e-STORAGE, a tier 1 global provider of energy storage solutions, will provide turnkey EPC services, supplying and integrating over 200 SolBank 3.0 battery containers. e-STORAGE will also support the long-term performance and operational management of the projects under a long-term service agreement with CIP. e-STORAGE has a strong and experienced project delivery team in Australia, with several BESS projects already delivered or under construction.Located in Murraylands, 55 kilometers east of Adelaide near Mannum, the project will support the South Australian Government's target of 100% net renewable energy by 2027 by storing excess wind and solar energy generated during the day and supplying renewable power during peak demand periods.Jørn Hammer, Partner and Head of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Australia, said,"This is a significant milestone for the Summerfield project and CIP's broader renewable energy pipeline in Australia. Australia needs large-scale battery energy storage solutions to stabilize the grid and deliver affordable power to homes and businesses when needed most. We are proud to work with Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to support the South Australian Government's 100% renewable energy ambitions."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added, "We are honored to be selected by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Summerfield project, a testament to e-STORAGE's proprietary cutting-edge battery technology and our strong execution capabilities. This project will make a significant contribution to South Australia's target of 100% renewable electricity generation by 2027. With over 1.5 GWh of BESS under construction in Australia, e-STORAGE continues to establish itself as a leading product and service supplier in the region."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 142 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of November 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 26 GWp of solar and 66 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About e-STORAGEe-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery production capacity of 20 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.About Copenhagen Infrastructure PartnersFounded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.