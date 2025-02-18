Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Announces New Educational and Networking Activities for 2025 Event

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference series for solar + storage professionals, today announced new activities and spaces to enhance attendee experience at its flagship event this February 25-27 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.



"We've curated touchpoints throughout the event to ensure attendees can customize their experience as best meets their needs," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "From training sessions and product highlights to live interviews and competitions, these opportunities will maximize attendees' investment."New and NotableHands-on Workshops*: Presented by industry leaders NABCEP, SEI, Bill Brooks, and Sean White on February 24, these full-day and half-day courses offer technical training with actionable takeaways.The Hub Stage: Open to all attendees, this revamped exhibit hall space offers educational presentations, insightful interviews, and focused podcast sessions. Sponsors include Yotta Energy, ABC Supply, QBI Solutions, Anza, Caterpillar, ContractPower, FranklinWH, PVcase, and Renewable Energy Solutions; the Hub is produced in partnership with Suncast Media and Solar Builder Magazine.New Product Showcase: This new innovation-focused area features digital posters highlighting select exhibitors' latest products and solutions. Attendees can vote for their favorite product, take a professional headshot, play a solar + storage trivia game, and recharge in the space.Solar Games: The fifth-annual installer competition will task eight teams with building residential solar + storage systems in pursuit of over $16,000 in total cash prizes. 2025's Premium Sponsor is SiteCapture. Equipment used within the competition will be donated to Twende Solar for use in projects that empower under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems.Special Pavilions: The new Manufacturing Pavilion simplifies the task of sourcing quality production machinery and equipment; the Startup Pavilion showcases companies at the forefront of energy innovation.Port of San Diego Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal Site Tour*: Participants will take a guided bus tour of the Port of San Diego's sustainable maritime innovations, including their microgrid, electric cranes and tugboats, and zero-emission cargo equipment.Networking Luncheon* co-hosted with Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE): Held on February 25, this lunch will dive into the challenges facing the renewable energy industry and discuss how we can navigate together.Powerful Perspectives Luncheon* co-hosted with Dylan Green: Held on February 26, this lunch will explore career advancement and share how attendees can market themselves effectively throughout their careers.Connection Lounge: This dedicated meeting space complements IESNA's mobile app and AI-powered networking platform.*Additional purchase required at time of registration.Register TodayTo reserve your spot at the best rate, register in advance here.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based tradeshow and conference series focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. Committed to empowering clean energy innovation, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and a results-driven exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the IESNA Texas regional event takes place November 18-19, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.In November 2024, the IESNA portfolio of events acquired Midwest Solar Expo, which showcases the latest renewable energy innovations in the heart of the Midwest and expands the IESNA series into this important market. The next edition of Midwest Solar Expo will be held on June 9-11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit midwestsolarexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.