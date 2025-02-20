Zendure Launches the SolarFlow 800 Microinverter for Superior Energy Efficiency
With bidirectional AC charging and top-tier efficiency, it makes energy more accessible, helping users save and consume less.
Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, launches the SolarFlow 800, an 800W plug-and-play microinverter for energy storage and direct power output. With bidirectional AC charging and top-tier efficiency, it makes energy more accessible, helping users save and consume less.
Efficient Performance in All Conditions
SolarFlow 800 integrates the microinverter and hub controller into a compact unit, ensuring compatibility with common solar modules and battery systems. With two 600W MPPT connections, it delivers superior energy generation even in suboptimal conditions, maximizing energy harvest even in cloudy or early morning hours. It also allows direct battery charging, storing excess energy for later use, especially during peak electricity costs, improving efficiency by up to 10% compared to traditional AC-coupled systems. With 96% MPPT-AC storage efficiency, it ensures optimal energy use.
Smart Protection and Control for Peak Performance
SolarFlow 800 features an intelligent discharge protection system, enabling users to set discharge limits via the Zendure App. In low sunlight, it protects the battery from deep discharge by drawing power from the grid when capacity drops below 5%, extending battery life.
Furthermore, its fast-response local communication technology dynamically adjusts power output within three seconds. Allowing users to fine-tune the output in 1-watt increments and prioritize self-consumption over surplus distribution.
Maximizing Savings with Smart Tariffs
The SolarFlow 800's bidirectional AC charging allows users to optimize costs by leveraging time-of-use (TOU) pricing. By integrating with Nord Pool's day-ahead wholesale prices and Rabot Charge's real-time retail prices, users can store energy when rates are low and use it during peak periods, cutting electricity bills and shortening payback times.
Part of Zendure's smart energy ecosystem, the SolarFlow 800 is also compatible with Shelly Pro 3EM and everHome EcoTracker for an optimized home energy experience. Ideal for both new and existing solar users, it offers a quick return on investment, flexible storage options, and easy installation. With 96% conversion efficiency, it provides a cost-effective, sustainable power generation solution.
Key Features at a Glance
Plug-and-play, 800W AC output, 1,200W MPPT input
96% MPPT-AC battery storage efficiency
Easy deployment, compatible with most solar systems
Low voltage start, intelligent discharge protection
Ultra-fast response time(<3 seconds) for dynamic load adjustments
Bidirectional AC charging for TOU pricing optimization
Works with Shelly and everHome energy meters
Price and availability
SolarFlow 800 single unit: €299
SolarFlow 800 + 2*430W Bifacial Panel: €479
SolarFlow 800 + 1*AB2000S + 0.7m Battery Cable: €981
SolarFlow 800 + 1*AB2000S + 2*430W Bifacial Panel + 0.7m Battery Cable: €1,198
Available for preorder starting February 25th on the Zendure website and Amazon.
About Zendure
Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.
Featured Product
Canadian Solar - HiKuBlack - Black Backsheet & Frame (Mono)
Aesthetic appearance for residential systems: With black backsheet & black frame, Power range 380 ~ 405 W, Low power loss in cell connection. Enhanced reliability: · Low temperature coefficient (Pmax): -0.34 % / °C, LID LeTID less than 2.0%, Lower hot spot temperature, Better shading tolerance.