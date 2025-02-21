Derapi and Solis Partner to Enable Access to Virtual Power Plant Programs Across US and Canada

Houston, TX - February 2025 - Solis, one of the third largest solar string inverter manufacturers in the world, recently announced its partnership with Derapi, a leading cloud-based API platform for Distributed Energy Resources. This partnership is intended to better enable Solis solar energy storage customers to participate in and take advantage of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs across the United States and Canada.



"The distributed energy landscape is ripe for innovation," said James Qiao, General Manager of Solis. "Our collaboration with Derapi represents a significant step toward enabling homeowners to access programs in which they may not have the ability to in the past. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions globally."Key benefits of the Derapi and Solis partnership include:• Effortless Enrollment: Residential and business battery storage owners can easily join VPP programs for which they are eligible, streamlining the process of accessing energy savings.• Enhanced Savings: Participants can access additional utility incentives and VPP revenue.• Energy Resilience: By joining VPP programs that dispatch distributed energy resources during times of stress on the grid, participants strengthen grid reliability and support the transition to a sustainable energy future."Smart energy storage inverters from Solis are an important part of the distributed energy ecosystem," said Thomas Lee, Founder and President of Derapi. "Our partnership gives owners of Solis energy storage inverters access to market- and utility-based programs offered by VPP and Demand Response providers using the Derapi platform. These programs can immediately add Solis to their supported vendor lists with no additional integration work. We are excited to be working with Solis to make the benefits of VPP participation accessible to a broad range of users."For more information about Derapi and the VPP programs they support, visit https://derapi.com/. To learn more about Solis and its innovative solar inverter solutions, visit https://www.solisinverters.com/us. As a solar +storage owner, to sign up for information on the current programs the VPP partnership supports, visit https://derapi.com/derapi-solis-vpp/Media Contacts:Derapi Thomas Lee, Founder & President media@derapi.comSolis Tiffany Bley, Senior Product Marketing Manager, tiffany.bley@solisinverters.com# # #About DerapiDerapi is the leading cloud-based API platform for Distributed Energy Resources. By providing a single interface for secure, scalable, and reliable connectivity, Derapi enables seamless integration of rooftop solar, battery storage, and other behind-the-meter energy devices for onboarding, data retrieval, coordination, and control. The Derapi platform empowers DER aggregators, installers, finance companies, and other DER software developers to optimize distributed energy management, enhance grid resilience, and accelerate the transition to a decentralized, low-carbon energy future.About Solis InvertersSolis is a global leader in photovoltaic inverters, dedicated to advancing the future of solar energy through innovative technology and reliable solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.