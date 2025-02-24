Daanaa Announces Zodiac Solar Power Substring Inverter Samples for PV Module Integration, Unlocking Up to 42% More Energy Harvest

Daanaa Resolution, Inc., an innovator in power system electronics and semiconductor technology, is introducing Zodiac, an advanced power electronics solution designed for integration into PV modules to unlock superior system performance. This next-generation, power conversion technology enables manufacturers to offer high-performing PV modules that deliver ready-to-use electricity based on the end-user's need. By embedding DC optimization, inversion, rapid shutdown, and diagnostic functions directly at the substring level, which consists of smaller PV cell groups, Zodiac eliminates the need for external power electronics. The result is a PV module that is easy to install and operate, optimized at the time of manufacturing, delivering enhanced reliability, performance, and the highest tolerance to light obstructions in the solar industry.



Solving Long-Standing Solar ChallengesIn traditional PV systems, many cells are connected in series, and performance is limited by the lowest performing cell. Even minor inconsistencies in cell efficiency, connectivity, or irradiance reduce the energy yield of the entire system. Additionally, every system requires matching external power electronics for optimization, inversion, and rapid shutdown which affect reliability and impact system performance, while also resulting in complex system design, installation, operations and maintenance.Zodiac overcomes these challenges by enabling independent substring performance, allowing each substring section of the PV module to operate at its maximum potential power without being limited by the weakest link. This results in maximized energy harvest and overall system efficiency. By eliminating external power electronics and reducing the number of cascaded power electronics and connectors, Zodiac simplifies installation and lowers associated costs. With fewer failure points, maintenance requirements are minimized, reducing O&M expenses. Additionally, advanced monitoring and diagnostics enable quick issue detection and resolution, minimizing system downtime. As a result, Zodiac delivers a faster return on investment and a lower levelized cost of energy compared to conventional solutions that rely on microinverters or string-inverters with DC optimizers.Key Benefits of Zodiac:Boosts Energy Harvest: Independent substring optimization delivers 15% more energy on average on typical installations and up to 42% more in light-obstructed scenarios.Cuts Installation Costs: Simplifies setup with no external power electronics and minimum connectors.Lowers O&M Costs and Minimizes Downtime: Fewer failure points and independent substring energy harvesting reduce maintenance needs, lower long-term costs, and minimize downtime. Advanced monitoring and diagnostics further improve reliability by enabling early issue detection and faster resolution.Proven PerformanceThe advantages of the Zodiac system were demonstrated through detailed analysis and independently validated at IEEE PVSC. This analysis, available on IEEE Explore, confirms that reducing the substring size significantly enhances energy harvest, with rooftops under extreme shading potentially achieving up to 42% more energy output compared to conventional PV setups.Zodiac Prototypes Now AvailablePV module manufacturers can evaluate the solution with Zodiac prototype. Zodiac is comprised of two main modules: Virgo and Pandora.Virgo: This module connects to solar cells substring for DC optimization, inversion to high voltage grid AC, rapid shutdown functionality, and substring-level monitoring and diagnostics at a deeper level.Pandora: This module aggregates AC power from the Virgos, delivers a single AC output to the grid, and serves as a communication interface with external gateways and servers.Zodiac is integrated on the back of the PV panel, resulting in a single output connector for seamless installation. It offers a range of design options based on the desired number of cells per substring."The solar industry has long faced challenges with power losses and system complexity due to external power electronics dependencies," said Udi Daon, CEO of Daanaa. "Zodiac addresses these issues by embedding multiple functionalities at the PV module's substring level. This innovation simplifies system design and installation while enhancing reliability and energy generation, paving the way for more resilient and high-performing solar solutions. We're excited to offer manufacturers the opportunity to experience Zodiac firsthand."How to Order the Zodiac PrototypeTo learn more about how Zodiac fits into your system and to order Zodiac prototypes for integration, contact partnerships@daanaa.com.For more information, visit https://daanaa.com/solar/ and follow Daanaa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/daanaa/.About DaanaaDaanaa is a Vancouver-based innovator in power system electronics and semiconductor technology for applications in solar power systems, electric and electrified vehicles, and data centers. By providing advanced power system modules and chips for simplified integration, Daanaa empowers OEMs to enhance efficiency, reliability, and optimize operational costs in their products.Discover the power of Daanaa technology!