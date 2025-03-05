S-5! Forms Strategic Joint Venture to Offer Facet Mount™ Solutions

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - March 05, 2025) S-5!, the global leader in metal roof attachment solutions, announces an exciting new strategic joint venture with Sustainable Technologies, LLC, aimed at driving innovation while expanding its rooftop attachment portfolio.



This collaboration will focus on the research, development and commercialization of the patented Facet Mount™, a universal mounting solution designed for single-ply roofs, including TPO, PVC and KEE. The base component paired with the Facet Cover™ (of material matched to the roof) streamlines the installation of solar panels, fall protection systems, HVAC units and other rooftop accessories, providing an efficient and reliable attachment method for single-ply roof installations.By supporting the commercialization of Facet Mount, S-5! strengthens its position as a one-stop shop for rooftop attachment solutions, meeting the growing demand in the market when metal roofing is not an option. This partnership will enhance S-5!'s product lineup, providing "best in class" solutions for a variety of roofing applications.Made from high-pressure cast aluminum, Facet Mount features 12 vertical and 4 slanted mounting points for a total of 16 potential attachment points to meet highly engineered specifications. It utilizes a 3/8"-16 bolt attachment to allow max equipment attachment flexibility, Facet Mount boasts shear strengths up to 6,750 lbs., and an uplift resistance up to 12,750 lbs.,—making it a stand-out product in the membrane roof mount market."This joint venture represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class engineered products for architects, contractors, installers, EPCs and other trade professionals," said Rob Haddock, CEO of S-5! "Our shared vision for a greener world is fundamental to this collaboration. By combining our expertise in solar technology, green building, and roofing systems, we are poised to deliver innovative products that set the bar for performance, reliability and sustainability."Haddock continued, "Our customers often ask if we have a mounting solution for their commercial single-ply roof projects. With 35 years as the global leader in metal roofing solutions, S-5! is now positioned to deliver top-tier attachment solutions for roofing systems beyond metal. This partnership will help shape the future of energy-efficient, sustainable construction, with high-performance products that exceed both industry standards and customer expectations.""After nearly 20 years of utilizing Facet Mount in internal construction projects and over 10 years of successfully selling it within the renewable energy sector, the management team at Sustainable Technologies sought a strategic partnership to further expand our footprint in the roofing industry," said Todd Lindstrom of Sustainable Technologies. "Having worked alongside the S-5! team for many years and admiring their unwavering commitment to excellence, we are excited to join forces and be part of this promising collaboration."About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs worldwide, including 8 GW of solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, www.S-5.com.About Sustainable Technologies, LLCFounded in 2013 by a team of seasoned engineers and veterans in construction and renewable energy, Sustainable Technologies has leveraged decades of expertise to create innovative roofing attachments focused on waterproofing, strength and efficiency. Our products are designed with respect for the roof, the building assembly and the contractor's need for efficient cost-effective installations. For more information, visit www.facetmount.com.