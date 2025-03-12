VESCO CLEAN ENERGY LLC LAUNCHES WITH FOCUS ON BATTERY MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS AND EV CHARGING STATIONS

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Vesco Clean Energy LLC, a newly created company specializing in battery management services for companies nationwide, as well as EV charging solutions across the Midwest, has officially announced its launch. The announcement was made by Lilly Epstein Stotland, President & CEO of Vesco Clean Energy LLC.



The company offerings include battery recycling, battery management, and electric vehicle charging solutions and repairs. As a sister company of Vesco Oil Company, a pioneer in used oil and filter recycling, and a leader in the lubricant industry serving the automotive and other industries for the past 77 years, Vesco Clean Energy LLC (VCE) expands on Vesco Oil's commitment to sustainability — enabling Vesco to continue supporting customers' evolving energy needs well into the future."The launch of Vesco Clean Energy LLC represents the next step in Vesco Oil Company's long-standing dedication to sustainability," said Lilly Epstein Stotland, President & CEO. "With the rapid growth of battery technology and electrification, we see a critical need for responsible battery logistics, recycling, and the development of an efficient charging infrastructure. We have assembled a great team that's committed to meeting customer energy needs as they evolve while maintaining the highest environmental standards."Key offerings of Vesco Clean Energy LLC include:• Battery lifecycle management — End-to-end solutions that maximize performance, safety, and sustainability; From initial deployment and monitoring to optimization, reuse, and responsible recycling, VCE's approach ensures batteries achieve full potential, while remaining committed to circular energy solutions for industries ranging from electric vehicles to energy storage• Battery Storage & Logistics - Innovative solutions designed to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance at all stages. Specialized services include secure transportation, climate-controlled warehousing, and regulatory-compliant handling for batteries of all types and sizes. Seamless supply chain support minimizes risk and maximizes reliability, with a focus on safety standards and sustainable practices in electric mobility, renewable energy, and industrial application• Battery Sorting & Collection - Advanced sorting and collection programs streamline the recovery and recycling of used batteries and ensure proper classification, safe handling, and compliance with environmental regulations. VCE promotes a circular economy and minimizes hazardous material risks, helping businesses and consumers reduce waste and maximize the value of end-of-life batteries.• Training and On-Site Services - Customized training equips teams with the knowledge to handle, store, and maintain batteries safely and efficiently, reducing operational risks. VCE also provides real-time diagnostics, maintenance, and emergency response to support businesses in managing their battery assets.• EV charging solutions - Cutting-edge EV charging solutions that support businesses and municipalities expanding EV infrastructure. Designed for reliability, efficiency, and scalability, VCE's offerings include Level 2 and Level 3 charger support, charging station installation, and dedicated customer support for commercial and fleet applications. Compliant with industry standards, businesses can optimize station performance, enhance user experience, and maximize revenue."There is an increasing demand for battery-powered technology in our daily lives and throughout every industry, so responsible end-of-life battery management is more crucial than ever," said Jeff Batalucco, Business Development and Program Manager at Vesco Clean Energy LLC. "Our battery management services ensure our customers can recycle their batteries safely, compliantly, and with full traceability. Our expertise in logistics, handling, sorting, and recycling end-of-life batteries ensures that businesses, households, and municipalities have a reliable partner in managing their batteries' lifecycle from production to disposal, safely and sustainably. From single households to small businesses or nationwide corporations, we provide solutions that meet your needs."Vesco Clean Energy LLC will provide battery management services at facilities in Saginaw and Grand Rapids, Michigan. A new state-of-the-art Grand Rapids facility, at 4935 Starr Street SE, opened with a focus on battery sorting, logistics, and recycling management for all battery chemistries. The Saginaw facility, at 5798 Bridgeview Center, also offers customized, temperature-controlled, battery storage solutions."We recognize our customers' energy needs are shifting, and we are prepared to meet them where they are," added Stotland. "Vesco Oil has been a trusted name for decades, and Vesco Clean Energy LLC allows us to complement that legacy with solutions for the future."Vesco Clean Energy LLC is preparing to launch EV charging solutions across the Midwest and nationwide, with partnerships in development to enhance these offerings. For information about Vesco Clean Energy LLC, visit www.vescocleanenergy.com or call 1-800-527-5328.