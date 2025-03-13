HydrogEn Expo 2025 showcases rapid evolution of growing hydrogen sector

The hydrogen revolution is no longer on the horizon - it's here and is moving fast. With European hydrogen investments nearly doubling in the first half of 2024 and a projected market value of $42.2 bn USD by 2033, the demand for a dedicated platform to showcase advancements has never been greater. Enter HydrogEn Expo 2025, returning just eight months after a record-breaking 2024 edition to fuel further collaboration and innovation.



A fast-growing industry eventHydrogEn Expo, launched in 2022, has quickly established itself as a pivotal exhibition and conference for the industry. The 2024 edition saw nearly 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors gather at Piacenza Expo in Italy to explore the latest in hydrogen production, storage, and applications, as well as discuss the major themes impacting the industry. Given the event's success and the rapid developments in hydrogen technology, organisers Mediapoint & Exhibitions have accelerated the timeline for the next edition, which will take place 21st-23rd May 2025.Luigi Crema, vice-president of H2IT (the Italian Hydrogen Association), one of the sponsors of the event, said: "The fact that we now have an exhibition dedicated entirely to hydrogen, with a lot of operators presenting market-ready products rather than prototypes, sends a strong and clear message to institutions. The sector is ready."Momentum is undeniable, driven by ambitious EU targets to produce and import 10 million tonnes of clean hydrogen by 2030. The RePowerEU strategy recognises hydrogen as a cornerstone of decarbonising energy-intensive industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as revolutionising the transport sector. This vision aims to see renewable hydrogen fulfilling approximately 10% of the EU's energy needs by 2050 - a stark contrast to 2022 figures where hydrogen represented less than 2% of consumption and was primarily derived from fossil fuels.Reinforcing this, Senator Elena Murelli, said during HydrogEn Expo 2024: "Hydrogen is the future for reaching decarbonisation goals. It is important not only for meeting the 2035 EU directive on phasing out diesel engines but also for the future of independence in energy production. We have invested €32 million in the hydrogen sector through the NRRP [National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and have made calls for companies to access these funds."This investment surge is shaping the future of hydrogen technology, and HydrogEn Expo 2025 will be the meeting place where industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators turn these ambitions into reality.Partnerships accelerating technological progressThe spirit of collaboration was exemplified at the last edition when Isotta Fraschini Motori, a leading engine manufacturer, and Ecomotive Solutions, a specialist in electronic engine control systems, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The agreement enables Ecomotive Solutions to develop flexible solutions capable of operating on biofuels and renewable energy carriers, including green hydrogen, using Isotta Fraschini Motori's engine blocks.Representatives from both companies first met at HydrogEn Expo 2023. One year later, they formalised their collaboration and anticipate presenting initial results at HydrogEn Expo 2025 in May.Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint & Exhibitions, commented: "The partnership between these two companies, which first connected at the event, underscores the crucial role HydrogEn Expo plays in fostering connections and encouraging collaboration among industry stakeholders. We take great pride in facilitating partnerships that drive progress in the industry."Memorable networking opportunitiesBeyond the exhibition floor and conference auditorium, HydrogEn Expo offers further networking opportunities at the Italian Hydrogen Technology Awards 2025, as well as at a gala dinner on Wednesday 21st May 2025, providing a convivial setting for making new connections.Adding another layer of significance, HydrogEn Expo 2025 will be co-located with the inaugural Nuclear Power Expo, fostering cross-industry collaboration in the pursuit of net-zero emissions. This strategic alignment acknowledges the complementary roles of green hydrogen and nuclear in a diversified and sustainable energy future.Protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threatsHydrogEn Expo 2025 will also run alongside the second edition of CYBSEC-EXPO, highlighting the crucial importance of cybersecurity in the energy sector. Cyberattacks are surging globally, with organisations now facing an average of 1,673 attacks per week - a staggering 44% increase from 2023. At the same time, the energy sector remains a prime target for cyberattacks - alongside education, government, healthcare, and telecommunications - experiencing a 42% increase in attacks in 2024. Addressing this growing threat, CYBSEC-EXPO 2025 will bring together experts and stakeholders to share best practices and develop robust strategies for securing critical infrastructure."Each edition of HydrogEn Expo builds on the momentum of the last, demonstrating just how quickly this sector is advancing," Potestà concluded. "By bringing together industry pioneers, policymakers, and investors, we are not only showcasing new technologies but also fostering the connections that will drive hydrogen's role in a decarbonised future."