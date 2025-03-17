ElectricFish’s New AI-Enabled Grid Power Bank with Ultra-Fast EV Charging Cuts Grid Upgrade Costs by 90%

[SAN CARLOS, Calif. March 13, 2025] — With the cost of electrification infrastructure projected to require up to $127 billion worth of capital investment by 2030, distributed energy solutions provider ElectricFish is significantly cutting grid upgrade costs with the launch of its fully redesigned grid power bank with ultra-fast EV charging. Called the 350Squared, the system delivers 133% faster EV charging than traditional hardware options while reducing up to 90% of costly grid upgrades thanks to its proprietary power electronics design and battery integration. Its container form factor, designed for semi-permanence and easy moveability, accelerates permitting and eliminates the need for trenching.



More Headlines Articles

The addition of AI forecasting brings a combination of demand response and predictive analytics that optimizes energy use, ensuring grid stability and lowering operational costs. Additionally, integrating real-time energy market APIs enhances flexibility, allowing site hosts to generate revenue through dynamic energy management. Its future-proof design guarantees long-term compatibility with emerging energy technologies, such as virtual power plants, maximizing the value of each installation."With our approach, the power bank serves as an energy reservoir, drawing power from existing infrastructure without needing costly upgrades - very similar to how gas station pumps pull from fuel stored in tanks onsite, except the 350Squared can pull from both its battery and the grid," said Nelio Batista, Chief Technology Officer of ElectricFish. "This drastically reduces deployment time and upfront investment, all while making it easier for vehicle fleet operators to scale their electrification efforts without constraints."Because it doesn't require trenching to accommodate new utility lines, and with 400 kWh of energy storage integrated directly into the unit, the 350Squared seamlessly integrates with electricity grids, offering a scalable and efficient power solution that offers fast-charging and strengthens community resilience by acting as a local grid power bank. Especially critical for medium-duty fleets, the ready-to-deploy product has a bi-directional electricity meter and two ultra-fast charging ports capable of delivering high-speed charging."One of the biggest challenges facing the sector right now is bringing down the upfront costs to compete with traditional gas-powered vehicles while also maximizing efficiency for fleet operators," said Vince Wong, Chief Operating Officer of ElectricFish. "Rather than forcing customers into long-term infrastructure commitments, we've designed a flexible, containerized system that can be deployed quickly and efficiently, ensuring that we remain automaker-agnostic and adaptable to evolving needs."In recent years, ElectricFish has worked closely with key stakeholders to advance the deployment of its technology. In 2022, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded grant funding to ElectricFish to deploy its systems at a public site in Detroit where DC Fast Charging would otherwise not be feasible due to grid constraints. Additionally, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the company successfully piloted its original 350Squared product in one of LA's most grid-constrained areas, demonstrating its ability to deliver fast EV charging without destabilizing the grid.ElectricFish is hosting its Technology Day at its facility on March 20th, 2025. Attendees can witness the 350Squared in action, including the product's capability to provide backup energy for an entire facility. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors, and government officials including San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell, and executives from leading grid technology companies such as Leap, Ampure, and representatives from Idaho National Laboratory, and EPRI will also be in attendance to discuss the product's potential role in the evolving energy landscape.For more information and details on how to attend, visit https://electricfish.co/technologyday/About ElectricFishFounded in 2019, ElectricFish is revolutionizing distributed energy infrastructure with its flagship product, the 350Squared, an intelligent microgrid solution that rapidly unlocks fast EV charging, emergency power, and grid services in grid-constrained locations.By integrating fast charging, energy storage, and intelligent AI forecasting, the system reduces the time and costs associated with both fast EV charging and energy storage for grid resilience compared to large-scale grid upgrades. ElectricFish optimizes energy usage, lowers operational costs, and enhances grid resilience, making fast EV charging more accessible in areas with limited infrastructure. With capabilities for rapid deployment and a future-proof design, ElectricFish delivers scalable solutions for fleet operators, utilities, and businesses seeking to accelerate electrification without incurring substantial infrastructure expenses.Headquartered in San Carlos, California, ElectricFish actively partners with utilities, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive innovation in energy and mobility. Previous deployments include projects with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the National Park Service, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. For more information, visit our website.