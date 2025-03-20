CarbonScape Secures U.S. Patent for Breakthrough Graphite Technology, Advancing Domestic Supply of Critical Raw Materials for EV Batteries

19 March - United States - CarbonScape Limited ("CarbonScape"), a deep-tech innovator producing high-performance graphite for batteries, announces the issuance of a key U.S. patent (Patent No. US12187615B2). This milestone strengthens CarbonScape's position as a leader in alternative graphite production and accelerates its U.S. expansion—addressing the geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges of today's electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.



Revolutionizing Battery-Grade Graphite ProductionCarbonScape's newly awarded "Composition of Matter" patent protects its novel method for producing high-quality graphite from biochar, a carbon-rich byproduct of biomass. Instead of relying on resource-intensive mining or costly synthetic processes, CarbonScape's proprietary technology converts biochar and other compounds into a low-surface-area graphite, ideal for lithium-ion battery anodes, critical to EV and energy storage systems."Securing this U.S. patent is a major milestone that confirms our technology's unique value proposition," said Vincent Ledoux-Pedailles, Chief Commercial Officer of CarbonScape. "By localizing a cost-competitive graphite supply in the U.S., using domestic forestry resources, we provide manufacturers' with a stable, scalable and sustainable alternative —while mitigating environmental impact and supply-chain risks."Strengthening the U.S. Battery Supply ChainWith demand for EV batteries surging and graphite production near zero, CarbonScape's entry into the U.S. market provides a timely and strategic solution. Currently, China dominates 95% of global battery-grade graphite supply, creating cost volatility and supply-chain vulnerabilities for U.S. manufacturers. By harnessing regionally available biomass and leveraging favorable policy conditions, CarbonScape is positioned to become a leading source of domestic, renewable battery-grade graphite.• Abundant Renewable Feedstock: CarbonScape has secured agreements to source commercial volumes of woodchips in the U.S. The robust forestry sector, particularly in the Southeast, guarantees reliable and cost-competitive inputs to support large-scale graphite production, whilst the agreements add resilience and renewed economic opportunity to the U.S. forestry industry.• Supportive Policy & Public Funding: The U.S. government has prioritized domestic critical minerals through the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Defense (DOD) initiatives, high import tariffs on Chinese graphite and executive orders supporting strategic material development. These policies align with CarbonScape's mission to establish a secure U.S. graphite supply chain.• Streamlined Permitting & Regulation: Compared to many global jurisdictions, the U.S. offers a relatively efficient and flexible regulatory process for industrial projects. Federal support for domestic critical mineral developments enhances CarbonScape's ability to scale production rapidly.By leveraging these advantages, CarbonScape provides U.S. battery manufacturers with a secure, eco-friendly graphite alternative that reduces geopolitical risk, shortens supply chains, and aligns with federal initiatives for energy independence.US Forests And Gigafactories Concentrated In One AreaRecent Advancements & Future OutlookCarbonScape's U.S. patent follows a series of breakthroughs in sustainable graphite production. In its latest production update, the company achieved a 90% spheroidization yield—an industry-leading metric demonstrating the efficiency of its proprietary process for converting raw graphite feedstock into battery-grade graphite. Additionally, CarbonScape continues to expand its renewable feedstock supply agreements across the U.S., ensuring a stable supply of critical materials to support the nation's rapidly growing battery manufacturing and electric mobility sector.As the U.S. accelerates its transition to electrification, CarbonScape's technology offers a game-changing solution—securing a domestic, low-cost and sustainable graphite source for next-generation batteries.About CarbonScape Limited:CarbonScape is a deep-tech bioeconomy company based in New Zealand, currently expanding into Europe and North America. CarbonScape converts cost-effective forestry by-products, like woodchips, into high-quality, battery-grade biographite through a proprietary, sustainable process, enabling localized production of this critical raw material worldwide and accelerating the transition to clean energy and electric mobility. CarbonScape operates a pilot plant in New Zealand since 2018 and has finalized the engineering of its demonstration plant which will start operations in 2026- the final step prior to full commercialization. CarbonScape has secured investment from one of the world's largest battery manufacturers, ATL, and one of the largest forestry corporations, Stora Enso. CarbonScape plans to build multiple industrial plants in Europe and North America. For further information about CarbonScape, please visit www.carbonscape.com