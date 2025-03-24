The company pledged to accelerate the commercialization of perovskite solar cells, driving the next wave of photovoltaic innovation. To mark the occasion, Qn-SOLAR hosted an Earth Hour campaign, showcasing how perovskite technology can provide green power without relying on the traditional grid.



More Headlines Articles

In 2024, Qn-SOLAR achieved remarkable growth, increasing its global shipments from 6GW to 8GW, further expanding its presence in key markets across Europe and Latin America, while accelerating its entry into emerging markets. The company is now actively investing in perovskite solar technology, which is widely regarded as the next-generation photovoltaic solution due to its low material cost (1/20 of silicon), superior low-light performance, and customizable design. Qn-SOLAR aims to integrate this cutting-edge technology into high-end solar applications.Breakthroughs in Perovskite TechnologyQn-SOLAR has made significant strides in advancing perovskite solar cells, achieving key milestones:Record Efficiency Gains: Power conversion efficiency has surged from 3.8% to 27%, matching the highest laboratory efficiency of monocrystalline silicon cells (26.8%).Scalability: Small-scale cells (1cm²) now exceed 20% efficiency, while larger cells (15×15 cm²) achieve 16% efficiency.Innovative Features: Breakthroughs include high transparency and superior low-light response, marking a first in China.Customization: The technology allows for customizable colors, making it ideal for applications such as Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), wearables, and portable devices.From R&D to CommercializationQn-SOLAR is transitioning from research to large-scale production:Current Status: The company operates a pilot-scale laboratory line, with some projects already in real-world applications.Production Roadmap: A 20MW production line is set for launch in the second half of 2025, followed by a 50MW facility in 2026, paving the way for full commercialization.Expert Team & Facilities: The company's 1,000m² research center houses one of the earliest perovskite R&D teams in the industry, ensuring continuous innovation and product optimization."Our advancements in perovskite technology will redefine the future of solar energy," said Stephen Cai, Chairman of Qn-SOLAR. "We are committed to accelerating the commercialization of this revolutionary technology, making clean energy more efficient, accessible, and sustainable."Engaging the Public with Real InitiativesTo celebrate Earth Hour 2025, Qn-SOLAR launched an online campaign encouraging individuals to share their experiences using clean energy with the hashtag #BiggestHourForEarth. The company also reinforced its commitment to sustainability through everyday operations:Low-Carbon Factories: Qn-SOLAR facilities rely on solar power for self-consumption, and office spaces are transitioning to paperless operations.Employee Engagement: The company promotes environmental responsibility with activities like "plogging" (jogging while picking up litter) and encourages staff to turn off lights and spread awareness online.A More Resilient Future Powered by InnovationLooking ahead, Qn-SOLAR remains dedicated to harnessing technology to create a more sustainable planet. By leveraging clean energy solutions, the company is committed to reducing carbon footprints, advancing sustainable practices, and building a more sustainable and resilient future for all.