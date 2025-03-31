Slenergy Unveils Advanced C&I Energy Storage System SL50/128CH3-W, Enhancing Global Sustainable Energy Solutions

Slenergy Technology, a global leader in sustainable smart energy solutions, today announced its cutting-edge Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Energy Storage System, the SL50/128CH3-W, designed to empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient energy management. This innovation underscores Slenergy's commitment to driving energy independence through advanced technology and integrated systems.



About Slenergy TechnologyFounded in 2023 by pioneers in solar energy, Slenergy has rapidly emerged as a key player in the renewable energy sector. With R&D centers in Germany and China, a state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Chuzhou, and a global footprint spanning Europe, Asia, the company delivers end-to-end solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Slenergy's portfolio includes inverters, energy storage systems (ESS), and smart energy management platforms, backed by over GW of inverter capacity and GWh of energy storage deployments worldwide.SL50/128CH3-W: Redefining C&I Energy StorageThe SL50/128CH3-W is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of commercial and industrial energy users, combining safety, efficiency, and flexibility. Key features include:1. Unmatched SafetyTriple Protection: Space-grade fire protection, water-based fire suppression, and vented explosion design.Intelligent Monitoring: Integrated smoke, temperature, and gas detectors with real-time alarms.EV-Grade Battery Cells: Rigorous screening of LFP (LiFePO4) cells ensures longevity and consistency.2. High Efficiency & Thermal ManagementLiquid Cooling Technology: Maintains cell temperature difference below 21°C, optimizing performance even in extreme conditions (-35°C to +55°C).98.5% Conversion Efficiency: Three-level topology maximizes energy output while minimizing losses.3. Scalability & Ease of UseModular Design: Pre-integrated BMS, inverter, and PACK components enable rapid deployment and maintenance.Flexible Expansion: Supports up to 10 parallel cabinets, scaling from 50 kW to 500 kW to match evolving energy needs.4. Cost Savings & SustainabilityPeak Shaving: Reduces grid dependency and electricity costs through intelligent load management.8,000+ Life Cycles: Ensures long-term ROI with minimal degradation (70% SOH at 25°C, 0.5C rate).Technical HighlightsRated Power: 50 kW | Max. AC Output: 55 kWBattery Capacity: 128 kWh per cabinet (12BkWh/IP128S configuration)Grid Compliance: Meets IEC 61850, EN 50549-1, and global safety standards (IP55 protection).Smart Integration: Compatible with third-party EMS and Slenergy's Smart M platform for real-time monitoring and remote upgrades.Global Support & Sustainability CommitmentSlenergy's vertically integrated supply chain and smart manufacturing processes—featuring AI-driven quality control and digital twin simulations—ensure product reliability. The company's 24/7 service network, with localized warehouses and rapid response teams, guarantees uninterrupted support for global clients."The SL50/128CH3-W exemplifies our mission to make sustainable energy accessible and efficient for businesses," said Mr. Lu Guangzhen, Slenergy's Global Product Director. "By merging safety, scalability, and smart technology, we're helping enterprises worldwide achieve energy resilience and reduce carbon footprints."For more information, visit www.slenergy.com or contact marketing@slenergy.com.About Slenergy TechnologySlenergy Technology specializes in solar inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions. Headquartered in China, the company operates across 15+ countries, supported by R&D innovation and a commitment to a zero-carbon future.