Libattion Opens Europe’s Largest Battery Upcycling Facility in Switzerland

Biberist, April 4, 2025 - Libattion, a fast-growing company specializing in large-scale stationary energy storage systems made from used and surplus electric vehicle batteries, has opened Europe's largest battery upcycling production facility in Biberist, near Zurich. The new plant is designed for an annual capacity of 500 MWh by 2026, with the potential to scale up to 1 GWh. With this expansion, Libattion aims to reduce dependency on raw material imports, strengthen Europe's energy security through local production, and meet the growing demand for energy storage systems.



The 7,000-square-meter facility relies on a high degree of automation, enabling large-scale battery storage production. A clear growth trend is already visible: 7 MWh were produced in 2022, 12 MWh in 2023, and 27 MWh in 2024. The modular storage systems range in capacity from 97 kWh to 60 MWh. The production site is located on the same premises as the Swiss battery recycling company Librec, creating regional synergies along the supply and value chain."The demand for energy storage solutions continues to grow, and reusing EV batteries as stationary energy storage units unlocks huge potential for the European storage market," says Stefan Bahamonde, CEO and co-founder of Libattion. "Our new production hall allows us to respond flexibly to market demands while making a significant contribution to conserving resources in Europe. Thanks to automation, we can operate not only efficiently but also economically, and precisely scale our capacity to match demand."Safety is a top priority: every battery undergoes a thorough inspection process. Multi-layered safety systems and continuous monitoring throughout the battery's lifecycle ensure reliable and secure operation. "Safety is paramount in our systems - through automated production and strict quality controls, we can guarantee the highest safety standards for every storage unit," Bahamonde adds.With the opening of the Biberist facility, Libattion aims to strengthen European battery production and energy security. Co-locating with Librec enhances the economic value of the Biberist site and establishes a regional center of excellence for battery technology. The growing demand for energy storage presents sustainable growth opportunities and secures the site's competitiveness on a global scale.About LibattionLibattion is a leading Swiss company specializing in the integration of sustainable, upcycling-based energy storage systems for industrial applications. Headquartered in Zurich, the company's vision is to power the world with sustainable battery technology that minimizes resource consumption, supports environmental protection, and offers cost-effective solutions for its customers.For more information, please visit: https://libattion.com/