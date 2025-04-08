Solis Marks 20th Anniversary with Tier 1 BloombergNEF Recognition

Ginlong (Solis) Technologies, renowned as one of the most experienced and largest inverter manufacturers globally, is proud to announce its continued recognition as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Manufacturer for Q1 2025. The recognition marks a significant milestone for Solis, and underscores the company's commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability.



The Tier 1 ranking is awarded to manufacturers demonstrating strong bankability, consistent product performance and a proven track record delivering large scale projects. The ranking reaffirms Solis' reputation as a trusted leader in the industry, with a robust manufacturing process, that focuses on delivering high quality, dependable solutions for customers, globally."Achieving Tier 1 status on the year of our 20th anniversary is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and quality," commented by Sandy Woodward of Solis General Manager in Europe . "For two decades, our mission has been clear: Developing Technology to Power the World with Clean Energy. This recognition from BloombergNEF underlines the dedication of our 4,000+ employees worldwide, working tirelessly to push the boundaries of solar technology innovation. We remain committed as ever to accelerating the global transition to renewable energy and cleaner future for all."Solis' products are designed to meet the needs of diverse markets, ensuring long-term return on investment for our customers. A vertically integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing process controls the entire production process —from component sourcing to product distribution— guaranteeing the highest possible quality standards and ensuring compliance with the most stringent of international regulations.Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts, visit https://www.solisinverters.com