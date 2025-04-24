Intersolar Europe 2025: SolarEdge Launches New 14a Compliant Solution, Opening German Residential Solar Customers to Smart Integration of Controllable Energy Loads

-New ONE Controller device will provide German residential installers with a simple solution to the new and complex §14a EnWG regulatory challenge* -Solution also enables integration of SolarEdge’s residential solar systems with leading third-party EV chargers and heat pumps -Also on display at Intersolar will be solutions for a variety of rooftops, from large to small and more complex, as well as the Company’s next generation residential inverter + storage portfolio

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its ONE Controller for the German residential solar market. Available for order now, the ONE Controller is set to comply* with Germany's new §14a EnWG regulation - opening the market to smart integration of controllable loads by the utility.



More Headlines Articles

The SolarEdge ONE Controller will enable German residential installers to commission solar and storage systems that can integrate with the home's Smart Meter system (iMSys) in-line with regulatory requirements. Tested by EEBUS e.V. in its Living Lab in Cologne, the ONE Controller complies with the use cases required by §14a EnWG.Christian Carraro, General Manager Europe, SolarEdge, comments: "The ONE Controller offers residential installers in Germany a simple solution to a complex regulatory challenge, opening the market to smart integration of controllable loads. Grid Security Management requirements from grid operators are fulfilled, while homeowners can benefit from reduced energy bills through smarter energy management - a win-win for all."Powering more of the home's heaviest loads with optimized solar energyThe ONE Controller also serves as an interface for the SolarEdge Home ecosystem with industry-leading third-party EV chargers, such as specific models from ABB, MENNEKES and Wallbox, and heat pumps from Vaillant. Other heat pumps can be controlled through SG-ready compatibility**.Carraro concludes: "We remain laser-focused on delivering added-value through technological innovation - whether that's improving the economics of solar today or helping to futureproof our customers as the energy landscape shifts towards more dynamic electricity tariffs."Residential solar installers attending Intersolar 2025 can find more information on the ONE Controller on SolarEdge's booth (Stand 110, Hall B4).About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.*§14a compliance is pending firmware upgrade. Expected availability in Q3 2025.**Via integration with the SolarEdge Home Load Controller. Integrations listed herein are subject to extended validation and change. SolarEdge cannot promise to deliver any specific integration and no warranty, implied or explicit, is given regarding delivery, accuracy, fitness or performance. SolarEdge reserves the right to modify the list at any time without notice.