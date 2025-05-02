SolarDuck achieves ISO 9001 certification

SolarDuck, a global pioneer in offshore floating solar energy solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved ISO 9001 certification, the world's leading standard for quality management systems. This achievement highlights SolarDuck's strong focus on building an agile internal organization, investing in quality and continuous improvement, and advancing the maturity of both the company and the offshore floating solar industry at large.



The ISO 9001 certification awarded by Bureau Veritas is another step in SolarDuck's ongoing journey of aiming for operational excellence. It follows the company's recent recognition through the EcoVadis certification, underscoring SolarDuck's focus on both quality and sustainability, including responsible business practices. These milestones together position SolarDuck as a trusted, forward-thinking partner in the global energy transition."This certification is the result of true teamwork," says Koen Burgers, CEO of SolarDuck. "It demonstrates the deep commitment of our people to building an organization that continually improves, innovates, and delivers solutions of the highest standard to our customers and partners." Furthermore, the company's focus on continuous improvement ensures it can meet the evolving demands of the offshore floating solar market and adjacent industries.Offshore solar is increasingly attracting interest both in the renewable energy sector and beyond. SolarDuck aims to serve this wide range of industries and to position itself as an innovative partner with a strong organization. To this end, the ISO 9001 and EcoVadis certifications are essential.SolarDuck remains dedicated to expanding the offshore solar energy frontier, and contributing to a more sustainable energy industry, which also implies upholding high standards of quality and integrity.