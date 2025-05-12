Envision Energy Showcases EN 5 Pro: 5 MWh All-in-One Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025

Featuring a high-efficiency DC+AC architecture, cutting-edge safety technology, and intelligent analytics, the EN 5 Pro sets a new benchmark for scalable, high-performance energy storage systems optimized for utility-scale applications.

Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, introduces its next-generation EN 5 Pro 5MWh all-in-one String PCS Energy Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025. Featuring a high-efficiency DC+AC architecture, cutting-edge safety technology, and intelligent analytics, the EN 5 Pro sets a new benchmark for scalable, high-performance energy storage systems optimized for utility-scale applications.


"As demand for grid-flexible, high-efficiency storage solutions accelerates globally, the EN 5 Pro provides a future-ready answer by integrating performance, safety, and intelligence into a compact all-in-one package," said Dr. Kotub Uddin, Chief Engineer of Envision Energy, "With industry-leading efficiency, seamless grid-forming capability, and intelligent O&M features, this product enables our partners to maximize both system reliability and revenue potential."

Higher Performance & Lower LCOE

The EN 5 Pro delivers 2.5 MW / 5 MWh per container, enabled by pre-lithiated cell technology that ensures zero degradation for the first three years. The system achieves over 99% efficiency and boots round-trip efficiency (RTE) by approximately 1% through advanced SiC technology. Its string PCS architecture enables cluster-level control and eliminates bottlenecks to support superior energy dispatch and system optimization. The all-in-one DC+AC architecture significantly reduces Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) through dual liquid-cooling and intelligent temperature control, and convenient O&M with a pre-assembled, rapidly deployable system.

Enhanced Safety & Max Durability

Safety is central to Envision's innovation. The new EN 5 Pro's triple-fuse cell technology adds multi-layer of protection. Coupled with a Prevention First Fire Safety Strategy, this technology ensures that safety is prioritized at every stage of operation. Designed for harsh environments, the system operates reliably from -40°C to +55°C and is built to IP55 and C5 protection rating for salt spray, dust, high humidity, and corrosion resistance.

Grid-Forming Ready & Revenue Optimization

With robust grid-forming capabilities, the EN 5 Pro operates stably at SCR ≥ 1.0, and transitions seamlessly across on-grid, off-grid, grid-following, and grid-forming modes. Black-start capability support for ancillary services such as FFR and SoC-based dispatch unlocks additional revenue streams, while an intelligent analytics engine enables early fault detection and predictive maintenance.

With the EN 5 Pro, Envision Energy continues to accelerate the global transition toward a net-zero future by delivering smart, safe, and scalable energy storage solutions designed for real-world performance.

