RS and ebm-papst enable renewable energy infrastructure

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 13, 2025 - RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers an extensive portfolio of ebm-papst fans engineered to maximize efficiency, significantly reduce power consumption, and minimize noise, including two new series optimized to help customers solve critical cooling challenges in the renewable energy industry.



The renewable energy industry is experiencing significant growth fueled by a combination of customer demands, climate concerns, and government initiatives. Electric vehicle (EV) sales, for instance, have soared, creating an increased need for the infrastructure required to support them. The number of EV charging ports in the U.S. grew from around 184,000 in 2023 to around 204,000 in 2024, representing a roughly 11% increase in publicly accessible medium-power and fast-charging technologies. In addition, the cumulative storage capacity of large-scale lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the U.S. surged from just 16 gigawatts (GW) in 2023 to a record-breaking 26.3GW in 2024, representing a roughly 64% increase.EV charging stations and BESS generate a significant amount of heat and are continually evolving, incorporating new, more advanced components to drive increased performance. Unfortunately, the more electronic components there are in a system, the more heat those systems generate, and heat is the mortal enemy of electronics — slashing efficiencies, shortening product lifespans, and increasing the risk of failure.As such, these systems rely on an assortment of thermal management technologies, including fans, a comparatively simple and cost-effective active cooling technology, to dissipate heat and maintain a safe operating temperature. A typical DC fast charger, for example, can contain as many as 20-25 small- to medium-sized axial fans in addition to higher pressure fans with backward curved impellers.To satisfy the challenging thermal management demands of these and other densely populated electronic systems, ebm-papst leveraged its more than 60 years of rigorous research, design, and development experience in air-moving technologies to launch the high-performance AxiForce and W3G300-ME46 series fans — both of which are engineered to deliver high efficiency, low noise, and low vibration while remaining economically competitive.ebm-papst AxiForce series fans have an innovative, aerodynamic housing and fan blade design that makes them both quieter and more energy efficient than their predecessors and competitors. Their steep air performance curve delivers maximum efficiency, which reduces power requirements and heat generation and extends their lifespan, and their small form factors support installation flexibility and broad application suitability. In addition to a high cooling capacity, AxiForce series compact tubeaxial fans provide an acoustic noise advantage of up to 6dB(A), environmental protection up to IP68, and the ability to network with device logic. They also achieve pressures of up to 4.8 inches of water gauge (in. WG) or 1,200 Pascals. This series is currently available in 80, 120, and 172mm models, with additional sizes to come later this year, and ideal applications include EV chargers, industrial control cabinets, and applications with high back pressure.The new ebm-papst W3G300-ME46 series fans are larger than AxiForce fans at 300mm in diameter and are specifically designed to meet the needs of outdoor renewable energy applications, like high-power EV chargers and BESS. These electronically commutated (EC) fans combine AC and DC voltages to provide very high power densities and don't need to be connected to the grid, which protects them from exposure to voltage fluctuations and frequency deviations. They also offer thermal overload protections, locked rotor detection, and motor current limiting and can be built locally in the U.S., which helps minimize delivery timelines. In addition, since they're often mounted at the top of renewable energy devices, where exposure to moisture and direct sunlight is greatest, they're qualified using the ISO16750 harsh environment automotive standard, which exposes the fans to ice, rain, sun, wind, and washing substances to ensure safe and reliable operation in even the most extreme conditions.To learn more about the vast selection of ebm-papst fan and thermal management products available at RS, including the AxiForce series fans and the new W3G300-ME46 series fans, visit the links embedded here and check out the company's most recent RS Expert Advice article, "Cooling eMobility and renewable energy infrastructure," an interview with Todd Cardillo, the Director of Renewable and Industrial Markets at ebm-papst.To view the complete RS portfolio of ebm-papst products or the company's other contributions to the RS Expert Advice series, visit the links embedded here. 