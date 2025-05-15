ARRAY Unveils Hail XP: An Industry-Leading Tracker for Extreme Weather Protection

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("ARRAY" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, today unveiled DuraTrack Hail XP™, the Company's most advanced tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events. Hail XP builds on ARRAY's proven DuraTrack® platform with a new level of reliability engineered specifically for hail-prone regions.



Developed with direct input from customers, insurers, and industry partners, Hail XP is purpose-built to address one of the most pressing challenges facing solar projects today: severe weather risk. With industry-leading protective stow angles available and strong stow reliability, Hail XP isn't just about being the steepest; it's about being the most dependable."Hail XP is a breakthrough in tracker resilience," said Aaron Gabelnick, Chief Strategy and Technology officer at ARRAY Technologies. "It represents a significant leap forward in safeguarding solar assets by combining innovative engineering with the robust reliability our products are known for, and our customers expect from ARRAY."As insurers increasingly require proactive weather mitigation strategies, Hail XP sets a new Company benchmark for tracker reliability. Its dependable stow performance helps reduce downtime and damage.Hail XP enhances ARRAY's industry-leading DuraTrack® system with:• AC-Powered Stow-on-Demand: Hail XP does not rely on batteries, providing maximum readiness when hail approaches.• 77-Degree Stow Capability: Hail XP moves modules to a high-tilt position in either direction regardless of wind conditions to mitigate hail impact.• Integrated Protection: Seamlessly integrates with ARRAY's SmarTrack® Hail Alert Response and patented Passive Wind Stow technologies.• Enhanced Durability: A reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper deliver performance even in harsh conditions.• Availability: Expected to be available for first shipments in early 2026.About ARRAYARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.