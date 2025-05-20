Affordable Wire Management Delivers Strata – a New, Innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Offering for Utility-Scale Renewables Power Plants

Phoenix, Ariz. - May 20, 2025 - Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale Cable Management Systems (CMS), announced the company's new offering at ACP's CLEANPOWER 2025 conference: Strata. Strata is engineered for today's market-leading Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), delivering a clean, scalable pathway for managing power and control cables. AWM's Strata for Fluence Gridstack Pro, Tesla Megapack, Sungrow PowerTitan 2.0, Powin Pod, EPC Power M System, Nidec Conversion Battery Energy Storage Solutions, SolBank 3.0 and LG Energy Storage Systems (ESS) offers a tailored fit for modern energy infrastructure.



Field-adjustable, durable and adaptable, AWM's Strata offerings are compatible with a range of foundation types. Far more robust compared to others on the market, Strata reduces steel costs and install times compared to alternatives. The above-ground solution reduces or eliminates trenching altogether. As with all of AWM's solutions, Strata is backed by AWM's professional support team, known for their unparalleled engineering and field expertise."We worked closely with our customers to understand how BESS project requirements are evolving—and saw that existing solutions weren't keeping up with the scale, complexity, and pace of deployment in today's market," commented Peter Hruby Chief Product Officer of Affordable Wire Management. "Strata reflects our commitment to building products that not only solve immediate challenges in the field, but also help drive long-term value and accelerate the transition to clean, flexible energy systems."The Strata suite of offerings includes:Strata Pack - Engineered for Tesla MegapackAWM's Strata Pack is a raceway and cleating system that simplifies cable routing from Tesla Megapacks to the transformer, reducing installation time and improving reliability. AWM's proven cleat and support system securely routes and protects cables, minimizing the risk of damage and enabling power plant longevity and energy yield.Strata Cleat - Designed for all other BESS LayoutsEngineered for durability, ease of installation, and long-term performance, Strata Cleat minimizes components, simplifies and speeds up construction for EPCs, and assures reliability for stand-alone storage or hybrid renewables power plants.Strata MV Highway - Built for all BESS PlatformsThe Strata MV Highway is ideal for all utility-scale BESS, especially where underground work is cost-prohibitive or restricted. This above-ground offering provides a safe, efficient, and trench-free ‘highway' for routing MV (medium voltage) cables from the BESS yard to the substation. Designed with a modular rail and cradle system, it ensures proper cable support over long distances while minimizing site disruptions and reducing installation time.Naveed Hasan, Vice President of Strategy for Sungrow North America remarked, "AWM has consistently delivered value-engineered solutions that keep pace with the requirements of today's modern grid-scale power plants. We're pleased to see the team has continued its legacy of innovation, with offerings that support Sungrow's PowerTitan, our intelligent liquid-cooled energy storage system."A Commitment to Industry StandardsThe International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) sets the standards for securing cables in electrical installations, ensuring cable cleats provide proper retention, support, and resistance to electro-mechanical forces. Engineered to meet these safety and reliability standards, AWM's cleats are rated to IEC 61914, the industry's most rigorous specifications for cable cleats used in electrical installations. Subpar or under-specified BESS cable management components pose serious fault risks.Dan Smith, CTO and Co-founder of AWM, explained: "Many competitors are cutting corners by ignoring IEC 61914 standards, offering cable management solutions that put power plant longevity and O+M workers' safety at risk. Fault conditions can occur at any time, and consequences can be severe. At AWM, we take a different approach—our bonded, all-metal offerings are designed for long-term reliability, ensuring safe and predictable operations. Simply put, we refuse to compromise on safety and performance."For more information about AWM's BESS offerings, visit AWM's website at www.affordablewm.com/BESSAbout Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered Cable Management Systems (CMS) to the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, the Solar LOTO and the Safety Flag. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, 150 GW of AWM capacity has been installed across 350 projects worldwide, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. Customization options, backed by AWM's professional support team known for their deep expertise in utility-scale projects, are available across the entire product suite. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.