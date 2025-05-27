SolarEdge Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Contributions Towards Meeting the Global Energy Demand Through Smarter, Safer, and more Efficient Technology

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the progress made in the Company's sustainability strategy and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders.



Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge: "I am pleased to share our 2024 Sustainability Report, which reaffirms SolarEdge's long-term commitment to sustainable and responsible practices amid evolving industry dynamics. As global energy demand continues to rise, our advanced technologies are well positioned to support smarter, safer, and more efficient electricity use."Some of the key highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:Over 3.7 million homes are equipped with SolarEdge PV systems.Over 50% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on at least one of their rooftops.For the second straight year, SolarEdge was included in the 2025 Corporate Knights list of the top 100 sustainable corporations in the world.EcoVadis awarded SolarEdge with a ‘Silver Medal' sustainability rating, placing the company in the top 15% of over 130,000 globally rated companies.ISS ESG rating among top 10% of highest rated companies in the Electronic Components sector.MSCI ESG Rating of A.Upper-tier scores in additional ESG ranking, full details here.100% of manufacturing and R&D sites are certified to ISO standards for quality, environmental and safety management.Environmental Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) research completed for several key products.10,000 Pupils taught EDGEUcate classes by SolarEdge employees, gaining knowledge of solar energy and sustainable practices.View SolarEdge's full 2024 Sustainability ReportAbout SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.