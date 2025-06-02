Brazil and IRENA to Host First Global Energy Planning Summit

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 June 2025 - The Government of Brazil and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will co-host the 1st Energy Planning Summit on 3-4 June 2025 at the BNDES Headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. The event will mark the official launch of the Global Coalition for Energy Planning (GCEP), a landmark initiative emerging from Brazil's 2024 G20 Presidency to help close the investment gap in the clean energy transition through improved energy planning.



More Headlines Articles

The Summit and the Coalition will contribute to building momentum ahead of COP30 in Brazil and other key global milestones."Although significant investment opportunities exist in emerging markets and developing economies, perceived risks remain a key barrier to investment, particularly from private sources," said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera. "Brazil has demonstrated how long-term energy planning, which incorporates investment-ready strategies, can help reduce those risks, attract private capital, scale up renewables, and strengthen local supply chains.""As GCEP Secretariat, IRENA will leverage its near-universal membership and extensive repository of best practices for renewable energy planning and modelling to support countries, particularly in the Global South, in developing energy strategies that align with national development and climate goals."H.E. Alexandre Silveira, Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy, said: "Promoting a just and effective energy transition necessarily requires recognizing the leadership of developing countries. By advancing the Global Coalition for Energy Planning, Brazil reaffirms its commitment to multilateral dialogue and to strengthening tools that connect strategic planning, public policy, and financing mechanisms in support of a more inclusive and sustainable energy future."This high-level event will bring together senior officials from energy planning and finance ministries in a structured dialogue to establish a new global platform for cooperation. Expected outcomes include agreement on priority workstreams, a roadmap for thematic coordination, and an initial mapping of partners ready to collaborate. By demonstrating how robust planning can reduce risks and unlock investment, the Summit aims to strengthen political commitment to use energy planning as a strategic tool to inform national and international development strategies.Founding members and partners will sign a Letter of Principles at the Summit, outlining the Coalition's shared vision and guiding priorities.For event details and registration, click here. https://www.irena.org/Events/2025/Jun/1st-Energy-Planning-Summit