$22.37 billion in carbon capture funding signals a new era of climate innovation, FounderNest reveals

June 6, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - The carbon solutions innovation market is rapidly scaling, with North American startups securing over $22.37 billion in funding, including $130 million in 2025 to date, across 413 rounds, according to data from AI powered market intelligence platform, FounderNest.



The data highlights how carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are gaining traction across industrial sectors, backed by growing investor urgency, favorable policy tailwinds, and global net-zero commitments."Carbon is no longer just a liability - it's becoming a valuable input in circular and clean economies," said Felix Gonzalez, CEO of FounderNest. "We're seeing a new generation of climate-tech entrepreneurs build serious momentum in turning CO₂ into fuel, minerals, and materials that can scale. This is not a future vision, this is happening now."FounderNest analyzed 232 companies in the U.S. and Canada focused on technologies such as direct air capture, carbon mineralization, enhanced weathering, and synthetic fuel production. The data revealed:• A 61.2% compound annual growth rate in funding across the sector• A median company age of 6 years, underscoring the space's rapid emergence• Strong talent growth in innovation hubs including San Francisco, Vancouver, Toronto, and Boulder"Our AI engine tracks not just who's raising capital, but how talent, IP, and partnerships are flowing into this space," added Gonzalez. "Carbon management is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic frontiers in the broader climate-tech movement."Key and emerging startups in this space include:• Arca Climate Technologies (Vancouver): Converts CO₂ into stable mineralized forms for permanent storage• CREW Carbon (Connecticut): Uses enhanced weathering via wastewater treatment• Vesta (San Francisco): Accelerates ocean carbon removal with olivine• Prometheus (San Mateo): Converts atmospheric CO₂ into carbon-neutral fuels• SkyNano (Knoxville): Transforms CO₂ into high-performance materialsFounderNest's platform uses AI to track startups, talent movement, funding activity, IP development, and partnerships - helping investors, corporates, and governments stay ahead of innovation curves in climate tech."Carbon capture is no longer niche. It's a competitive space at the heart of energy, manufacturing, and materials - and it's moving fast," said Gonzalez. "If you're not paying attention to this space in 2025, you're already behind."