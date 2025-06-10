BlueWave Illuminates a Brighter Future for Farmers

As the U.S. works toward greater energy independence and economic security, a quiet revolution is taking root on farmlands across the country: agrivoltaics. Farmers are navigating a tough and constantly evolving landscape, with mounting challenges and declining profits. Agrivoltaics charts a new path forward - one where farmers can stay rooted on their land, diversify their income, and continue feeding their communities for generations to come.



BlueWave, a leading solar developer, owner, and operator in the Northeast U.S., is proving just how powerful this model can be and setting the standard for how solar should be done.Two such sites in Palmer and Dighton, operational since 2023, have a combined 5.7 MWDC energy output across 34 acres. Today, the land is home to solar arrays, crops, and livestock, all existing symbiotically. BlueWave has partnered with the Roberts and Cabral families to keep their farmland in agricultural use while helping secure their financial futures."We were approached by several solar companies that wanted to use the land solely for energy development," said Tom Roberts of Burgundy Brook Farm. "But partnering with BlueWave meant we didn't have to make that kind of sacrifice. Instead, we've been able to keep the land in active use. Solar was introduced as an added benefit, not as a replacement. It's helped us preserve the farm for future generations, and I hope our story shows that solar can support both agriculture and energy needs."As a certified B Corp, BlueWave is committed to using its business as a force for good, developing renewable energy solutions that prioritize people, the planet, and long-term impact. BlueWave's approach to dual-use solar development goes beyond clean energy generation: it's rooted in collaboration with farmers, landowners, and local communities to ensure projects meet both environmental and agricultural goals. By integrating sustainable land management practices, BlueWave creates solar sites that are truly multi-functional. These projects offer landowners and farmers an additional source of income, bring greater economic stability, and help preserve land for years to come."As a farmer myself, I have a deep appreciation for the work it takes to keep land productive and families rooted in agriculture," said BlueWave Director of Sustainable Development Jesse Robertson-DuBois. "That's why we approach every project as a partnership, ensuring that clean energy development doesn't come at the cost of viable farmland, but instead helps secure its future."See how BlueWave is building a brighter, more sustainable future with the full video here.For landowners interested in learning more about energy solutions that preserve land, visit https://bluewave.energy/solar-development/property-owners.About BlueWaveBlueWave's mission is to protect our planet by transforming access to renewable energy. As a pioneering renewable energy company that develops and owns solar and battery storage projects, BlueWave has a long track record of success and is developing several gigawatts of solar and battery storage projects throughout the United States to ensure our grid is reliable and efficient in a clean energy future.BlueWave is proud to be a certified B Corp, recognized by B Labs as "Best for the World" in Governance and was awarded Member Company of the Year by the Solar Energy Business Association of New England.About Axium Infrastructure Inc.Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had over C$11.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, as well as approximately C$2.0 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 265 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.