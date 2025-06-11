What Do Watts, Kilowatts, and Kilowatt-Hours Really Mean for Solar?
Virtue Solar explains the difference between watts, kilowatts, and kWh, and how it applies to shopping for solar panels & batteries.
If you're looking into solar for your home, you've probably come across numbers like "10kW system" or "produces 12,000 kWh per year." And if those numbers feel a bit abstract, you're not alone.
We've been installing quality solar in Virginia since 2015, and just published a new article to break it all down in plain English. It covers the basicsâ€”what a watt is, how kilowatts and kilowatt-hours are different, and why it matters when comparing solar quotes.
We also touch on a common myth we hear all the time: that a higher wattage panel is always better. (Spoiler alert: it's not.) What really matters is your total system size and how well it fits your roofâ€”not how "beefy" each panel is on paper.
The post even explains how home battery storage works using real-world examples, like the FranklinWH aPower2, and how kilowatt-hours relate to how long your home can stay powered during an outage.
The goal? To help you feel confident in what you're looking at when you get a quoteâ€”and to make sure you're comparing apples to apples. We believe informed homeowners make the best solar decisions, and we're here to help.
