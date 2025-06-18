LF Energy Summit Europe to Examine Open Source Solutions for the Energy Transition, 10-11 September in Aachen, Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - June 18, 2025 - LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative open technologies and standards to accelerate the energy transition, is pleased to announce the lineup of sessions for LF Energy Summit Europe, taking place September 10-11, 2025 in Aachen, Germany. The summit will gather members of the LF Energy community including foundation members, developers, vendors, utilities, and other stakeholders to learn about LF Energy and its projects as well as to collaborate and share best practices for developing and implementing open source technologies and standards in the energy sector.



The agenda includes over 75 breakout sessions over two days. Highlights include:• The Rise of OSPOs in Grid Operations: Insights and Lessons from HydroQuebec, RTE, E.On and Alliander• Open Source - Yes, please! But how? Experiences from the Future Energy Lab• The Value of Open Source Short-Term Energy Forecasting Demonstrated Through Real-World Use Cases• CDS Specifications Overview - How to Establish Secure Connections with Utilities• Digital Sovereignty and Grid Resilience: The Strategic Role of LF Energy and Open Source• Beyond Open Source Risks with the CRA and NIS2Keynotes, including presentations from a range of electrical utilities along with Accenture, Hitachi, and LF Energy Executive Director Alex Thornton, will be announced in the coming weeks.Other activities offered to attendees of LF Energy Summit include a series of technical workshops and demonstrations of LF Energy's suite of over 35 open source technologies for energy systems, in addition to numerous networking opportunities.Event registration is now open. Early bird pricing of $350 ends July 6. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.LF Energy Summit Europe 2025 is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Accenture, Platinum Sponsors Google, INESC TEC, and SOPTIM, Gold Sponsors Ecophi and Hitachi, and Silver Sponsor Savoir-faire Linux.Video recordings of LF Energy Summit 2024 can be viewed on-demand here.Members of the media who wish to request a media pass to attend the event should contact pr@lfenergy.org.LF Energy Resources• Learn about membership opportunities• Explore the interactive landscape• Check out our technical projects• Read the latest announcements on the blog• Subscribe to the mailing lists• Follow us on LinkedIn• Access other resources on LF Energy's GitHub or WikiAbout LF EnergyA first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. Strategic Members include Alliander, Google, Hydro-Quebec, Microsoft, RTE and Shell, in addition to over 60 General and Associate Members from across the energy industry, technology, academia, and government. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org.About the Linux FoundationThe Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.