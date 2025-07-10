Sunshine Solar Power Selects the IONiX SmartWall for its Premium Energy Independence Solutions Portfolio

IONiX Pro Battery Technologies (IONiX) today announced that Sunshine Solar Power (www.SunshineSolar.ca) has added the IONiX SmartWall™ to its premium energy solutions portfolio. The Ottawa-based solar installation company serves residential and commercial customers across Ontario and parts of Quebec.



Through this partnership, Sunshine Solar expands its offering to include the advanced SmartWall™ battery system, powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries and a leading-edge Battery Management System (BMS). This enables Sunshine Solar to deliver more comprehensive and resilient energy solutions—by combining solar and storage—for customers seeking greater energy independence and backup protection."As utilities warn customers about increasing stress on the power grid and infrastructure, we've seen growing demand for reliable backup power and complete energy independence," said Jeyhun Kazimov, Founder and CEO of Sunshine Solar Power."After careful review, we chose IONiX because of their superior, more flexible and scalable SmartWall™, advanced BMS technology, Canadian support, and commitment to quality. It's exactly what our customers need and aligns with how we do business."The Canadian energy storage systems (ESS) market is growing rapidly, with Grand View Research projecting1 the segment to expand from US $335 million in 2023 to US $2.05 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%."We're proud to welcome Sunshine Solar Power into the IONiX Partner Network," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."Jeyhun and his team have earned the trust of homeowners and businesses by focusing on quality, education and service. Their move into energy storage reflects the next evolution of what customers want—and we're honoured they chose the IONiX SmartWall™ as their preferred premium solution," said Mr. Noujeim.While solar power is well understood by most homeowners, many are now learning about the growing importance of storing energy—not just generating it. Energy storage systems like the IONiX SmartWall™ deliver unique benefits that solar alone cannot—such as seamless power backup during outages, overnight power supply, and the ability to avoid high utility rates through time-of-use energy shifting where Net Metering is offered.The IONiX SmartWall can be deployed on its own—ideal for homeowners and businesses focused on backup power or energy savings without solar. But when combined with solar, the two technologies deliver round-the-clock energy resilience, maximize self-consumption, and protect against increasingly frequent and longer grid outages.The SmartWall™ is a modular, AI-optimized lithium battery system that integrates with grid, solar, or generator power, and provides up to 86 kWh of scalable capacity. It is engineered for Canadian homes and conditions and backed by an industry-leading 12-year warranty and responsive local support.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership since 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.Footnotes1. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/battery-energy-storage-systems-market/canada